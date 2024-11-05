Cairo: Beltone Holding (“Beltone”), announced today that it has received the “Best Sustainability Practices for Commitment to Inclusion” Award from the International Labour Organization in partnership with the Federation of Egyptian Industries and the European Union, in recognition of Beltone’s endeavors throughout the “Train to Sustain” program. The program is designed to include, train, and upskill 20 people with physical disabilities and individuals with Down Syndrome to become effective members of Beltone’s workforce, which marks a significant milestone toward fostering a more inclusive environment.

“This award reinforces our ongoing inclusion efforts, as well as Beltone’s pioneering role in sustainability and promoting diversity to foster an equitable work environment. Through “Train to sustain” we have fully equipped 20 individuals with top-tier training, leading to their full-time recruitment. Beltone empowered them to lead a fulfilling career, thus building a sustainable and prosperous life for themselves. Our ambition is to expand the program through an employment forum where we will share case studies about “Train to Sustain” as a benchmark that can be replicated by some of the biggest corporations to create as many job opportunities as possible for talents with disabilities and individuals with Down Syndrome,” said Sherry Bishara, Chief People and Corporate Sustainability Officer at Beltone Holding.

Dalia Khorshid, Group Chief Executive Officer at Beltone Holding also commented, “Beltone Holding is honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our unwavering commitment to inclusion and sustainability. At Beltone, we believe in the power of diversity and the importance of creating opportunities for all members of our society. ‘Train to Sustain’ is a testament to our dedication to fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive and contribute to our collective success. This recognition motivates us to continue leading the way in building a more inclusive and sustainable future. Train to Sustain is just one example of how Beltone actively integrates sustainability into its business model, as a core component of our strategy to drive long-term growth and innovation.”

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

About Train to Sustain:

In partnership with the Wayana Foundation, Beltone proudly launched the Train to Sustain Initiative, a transformative program designed to train and employ nine individuals with Down syndrome. As part of our commitment to empowering people of all abilities in the workplace, this initiative equips candidates with the necessary tools for success in the corporate world. To further bolster this program and extend support to individuals with disabilities, we are planning to organize an employment fair. This event will provide trained individuals with disabilities an opportunity to showcase their abilities to various companies. By promoting equal opportunities for professional success, the employment fair not only benefits the individuals but also fosters workforce diversity, enhancing the overall skills of the labor force.

For more information, please visit: https://www.beltoneholding.com/sustainability