In line with the growing adoption of digital solutions in leasing and finance sector, Belmazad — a company focused on online real estate auction management and marketing — has entered into a strategic partnership with Cairo Finance, a subsidiary of Banque du Caire.

The agreement seeks to improve the sale and marketing of repossessed properties from defaulting clients while providing comprehensive financing options for buyers.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mahmoud Farhat, CEO of Belmazad, and Mr. Ahmed Sherif, CEO and Managing Director of Cairo Finance, in the presence of Mr. Omar EL Dewey‏, Founder Belmazad, Mr. Ahmed Abbas, Head of Auctions at Belmazad, and Ms. Rania Samir, Head of Factoring at Cairo Finance.

Mr. Mahmoud Farahat, CEO of Belmazad, described the partnership as a major strategic milestone that reinforces the company’s leadership in the digital real estate auction sector.

He highlighted that the agreement supports Belmazad’s plans to expand its services and bridge the leasing and real estate finance sectors through digital transformation, noted that Belmazad has emerged as one of the leading digital platforms for trading institutional real estate assets with speed, transparency, and efficiency.

Farahat added that this strategic collaboration will enable repossessed real estate assets to be sold innovatively, ensuring full transparency and maximizing value for both sellers and buyers.

He also disclosed that Belmazad will serve as the primary marketing advisor for Cairo Finance, overseeing the development of a fully integrated online marketing and sales platform leveraging cutting-edge digital technology.

The platform uses a two-phase dual-sale system to ensure fairness, starting with an automated “Make an Offer” phase, followed by an online auction if the asset remains unsold, with all processes conducted in a secure and reliable digital environment, Farahat explained.

He also highlighted that the platform offers AI-powered virtual tours, enabling investors to explore assets remotely and gain accurate insights into their potential development or investment opportunities, whether as commercial, office, or residential units.

Mr. Ahmed Sherif, CEO and Managing Director of Cairo Finance, said that the partnership represents the start of a long-term collaboration, serving as a pilot project designed to drive joint growth, broaden the range of services in the leasing, and finance sector.

He added that Belmazad was selected for its demonstrated strong and efficient performance in the Egyptian market, as well as the professionalism of its team, which brings a clear vision and a technology-driven strategy for real estate marketing—fully aligned with the nation’s digital transformation goals. This approach has reinforced the partnership, enabling the offering of assets at competitive prices with genuine market value.

Sherif highlighted that this strategic partnership offers a cross-selling advantage, allowing Cairo Finance to list assets on the platform while providing financing options through its real estate finance division, launched in 2025.

He further noted that the recent drop in local interest rates serves as an additional incentive, making real estate financing more attractive and accessible to buyers.

Cairo Finance’s CEO concluded, “The platform will list its first company-owned property within 10 days—an administrative building in Mansoura city featuring a ground floor, basement, and three to four upper levels. The property can be sold as a single unit or divided into multiple units, and the auction is expected to draw strong interest given its prime location and competitive pricing.”