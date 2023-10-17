MIDDLE EAST – With three products in its current corporate VIP range – the Bell 505, 407GXi and 429 – Bell offers a range of solutions to meet the requirements of customers seeking the ultimate in luxury flight. With strong demand for corporate VIP travel across Europe, Bell connected with customers at the 2023 Ryder Cup and the Monaco Yacht Show.

This year, the globally renowned Ryder Cup golf competition took place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Bell hosted guests at the competition, offering flights to the venue in a VIP-configured Designer Series Bell 429. Guests were able to enjoy the matches from the Captain’s Club Suite overlooking the 7th hole, with the VIP hospitality experience continuing into the evening as guests were transferred in the Bell 429 to a luxury hotel for a drinks reception. If guests traveled by car from the hotel, it would have totaled one and a half to two hours to reach the Country Club compared to the 12-minute flight in the comfortable Bell 429.

Bell also attended this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, partnering with custom yacht builder, Oceanco, to host guests at its cocktail event. Inaugurated in 1991, the Monaco Yacht Show is an annual international show dedicated to the world of superyachts. In attendance was Alpes Helico, recently acquired by Leman Aviation, an operator of two Bell 407 aircraft based in Annecy, France, that offers private VIP charter flights and sightseeing tours throughout the Alps and French Riviera, as well as a unique fractional ownership. The Bell 407 offers a true single-engine corporate VIP solution with its superior club seating cabin, high cruise speed and exceptionally smooth ride.

“The Bell 407 is an ideal platform for exclusive travels throughout the Alps and the French Riviera,” said Nicolas Miras, Co-Owner, Alpes Helico. “As a new subsidiary of Leman Aviation, we’re excited to expand our business and utilize this great aircraft to provide unparalleled experiences to our passengers.”

For those seeking the ultimate luxury cabin finish for their aircraft, Bell works closely with its customers to create a solution that meets each individuals’ specific requirements. The Bell Designer Series interior – currently available on the Bell 429 – is a solution that elevates the cabin experience through the superior leathers, enhanced flooring and metal finishes, along with a range of additional options.

Meanwhile, Bell’s in-house team can work closely with customers looking to customize their new aircraft. Bell has two facilities in Mirabel, Canada and Tennessee, US where the dedicated teams can match samples for exterior paint and interior finishes.

To find out more about the Bell corporate VIP range, explore Bell's products.

Press Contact

Bell

Alexis Baird

mediarelations@bellflight.com

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders and risks related to U.S. government contracts and foreign military sales as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.