Belda App Provides the Highest Level of Services to Residents of Al Diwan's projects, relying on Technological innovation

Mostafa Salem, CEO of Belda Company: Belda app is characterized by its integration and innovation in requesting, tracking, and delivering all services through a comprehensive team of the most skilled companies and specialized craftsmen in the Egyptian market

Cairo – Belda, the first and largest services platform in Egypt operating as a digital marketplace that aggregates and delivers trusted service providers in Egypt, announced a strategic partnership with Al Diwan Real Estate Development, a leading real estate development company in Egypt, and the owner of Villar residential and touristic projects. This partnership represents a qualitative leap for the integrated services sector in upscale residential communities, contributing to shaping new dimensions for the real estate and service sectors in Egypt.

Belda Platform offers more than 50 diverse services according to the highest standards of quality and trust across all service fields, including but not limited to: home care services, home appliance and air conditioning maintenance, carpentry and aluminium work, cleaning services, pet care, legal consulting, car maintenance, washing and rescue services, glass and shutter services, pest control, finishing, decoration and painting, and services for companies, commercial offices, and residential complexes. The platform continues to expand its services and build a strong network of experts, supporting digital transformation in the home and commercial services sector. With each new partnership, it moves closer to its goal of becoming the leading platform in the Middle East for managing daily life with intelligence and professionalism.

This collaboration comes within the framework of an integrated vision of both companies that combines technological innovation with high-quality daily service solutions. Belda's smart platform will be integrated within Al Diwan's communities to provide easy access, high-quality home and lifestyle services, and unprecedented security for residents, representing a new standard for upscale and integrated community living in Egypt. Belda Platform is now the largest Egyptian digital marketplace for integrated services, connecting individuals and companies with certified service providers through a modern electronic portal based on transparency, trust, and innovation. It constantly seeks to facilitate access to high-quality services while enabling local providers to grow, succeed, and expand their market presence.

Belda also offers a comprehensive experience through its electronic app that allows ordering all home and office services from one place. It relies on a digital system that classifies all requests according to a precise time schedule and geographical location to meet users' needs quickly and efficiently and includes secure digital payment solutions and direct payments through the digital payment gateway and installment plans in cooperation with major installment companies in the Egyptian market. The platform allows customers to choose and rate service providers, while subscribing to Belda Premier offers the opportunity to enjoy continuous services for a wide range of essential daily tasks, payment convenience, scheduling of requests, and precise monitoring of execution quality.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Mostafa Salem, CEO of Belda Company, said: "Belda, the first and largest digital marketplace for aggregating and delivering trusted service providers in Egypt through its advanced digital app, works to enable real estate developers and the residential complexes they develop to obtain a seamless experience for all daily home services through technological innovation. This collaboration is not limited to improving services only but establishes a new phase of integration for the residential experience, where every service that any home may need is integrated within a unified system, transforming Al Diwan's upscale communities into a model for elevating the living and residential experience in Egypt. Belda's vision is embodied in modernizing the way services are requested, tracked, and completed, ensuring comfort and continuous support for every home through a certified team of professionals, as well as continuous evaluation of the service experience, contributing to raising its quality and enhancing customer trust in every daily interaction with us."

For his part, Mr. Hossam Hussein, General Manager of Al Diwan Real Estate Development Company, said: "Our partnership with Belda will improve the lifestyle of residents of Al Diwan's projects by integrating smart and practical digital solutions for services in our project homes, to create a comfortable, connected environment designed according to the community's actual needs. This means providing an integrated digital experience that begins with requesting and executing the service and ends with follow-up and listening to customers' needs with full attention. This comprehensive experience is what encouraged us to collaborate with Belda Platform, to ensure an exceptional, seamless experience for every resident based on the features of the Belda app and its attention to the finest details."

Alongside the Belda and Diwan collaboration, Belda Platform launched annual Belda Premier packages that grant residential and administrative units an annual subscription ensuring they receive certified services from specialized companies and craftsmen in various fields, from maintenance, repair, and cleaning on a continuous basis, with priority booking, payment technology, and quick communication that enhances customer satisfaction and paves the way for workflow within the home and office without any interruption.

JTS Holding: 9 Years of Innovation and Digital Transformation in Egypt

In the same context, JTS Holding Group, the parent group of Belda Company and Platform, celebrates 9 years since its establishment and its contributions to the digital transformation of services in Egypt, as its services have become part of customers' lives through a diverse ecosystem of companies. Through this collaboration, the Group solidifies its pioneering role in building sustainable projects in the services and operations sector and developing local professions at the state level.

In this context, Mr. Mostafa Ghannam, CEO of JTS Group, says: "When it was founded 9 years ago, the Group's main goal was to make services and daily assistance easier and more professional. Today our group comprises an integrated ecosystem of companies that are changing the shape and practices of the Egyptian services sector. Belda Platform's partnership with Al Diwan Real Estate Development embodies a strong model for employing technology to facilitate daily life and reshape the future of services in the Egyptian market."

JTS Holding is considered a leading entity in the digital transformation of service sectors, business programs, and employment in Egypt. Under its umbrella, it includes diverse companies such as Octopii, Jinni, The Academy, and Belda, in an integrated ecosystem that employs technology, training, and operations to provide practical solutions and real job opportunities that drive the Egyptian digital economy forward.

This collaboration between Belda and Al Diwan, which comes under the sponsorship of JTS Holding Group, takes the Egyptian real estate sector and residential communities to the future of smart services, where every request and every home and office need become the subject of real digital and technological attention. Quality of life and customer comfort become top priorities supported by a system of professional resources, transparent communication, and continuous realistic evaluation in Al Diwan's projects throughout Egypt, placing Egyptians before a new, unprecedented experience in the world of services and smart communities.