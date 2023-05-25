Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Introducing Beirut Streets, the lively newcomer to Dubai's dining scene! Inspired by the vibrant streets of modern Beirut, the Lebanese street food eatery, nestled in the heart of Al Barsha, creates a holistic experience that encompasses the scenery, food, ambiance of the bustling streets of Beirut.

At its core, the home-grown restaurant’s concept is simple: to capture the essence of Beirut in all its spontaneity and contradictions, creating an authentic experience that boasts nostalgia. From the artful street graffiti and the charming building shutters, to the patterned floors reminiscent of Hamra, and the sight of electricity cables, greenery,be and inviting corners, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to transport patrons straight to the lively streets of the Lebanese capital.

The extensive menu offers a delightful array of both classic and creatively curated Lebanese dishes, available from breakfast until midnight. Diners can indulge in favorites like freshly baked Manakish with a special dough, alongside a tempting selection of twisted street food. From sandwiches and flavorful chicken and beef shawarmas to crispy falafels, succulent grills, and a wide variety of both cold and hot mezzes, there's something to satisfy every palate. The menu combines the best of traditional Lebanese cuisine with innovative twists, providing a unique dining experience.

To complement the meal, Beirut Streets offers a variety of cocktails and delectable desserts, including an ice-cream cart by the renowned Bachir brand, a popular concept found on most corners of Beirut. The dishes feature authentic flavors presented with generous portion sizes, providing a fantastic dining experience for all. With competitive pricing, Beirut Streets offers an exceptional culinary adventure that satisfies both the palate and the pocket.

Beirut Streets welcomes diners from 8am to 2am and is conveniently situated in The B1, opposite Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha 1. For more information, please visit @beirutstreets.uae