DOHA: beIN SPORTS - the Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region – celebrates the two-month countdown to the historic tournament with a full-day of exciting exclusive sports and entertainment programming - scheduled for Tuesday, 20 September 2022.

Coverage starts on beIN SPORTS NEWS with Issue of the Day at 00:00 MECCA, followed by a 30-minute episode of Al Hassad at 01:00 MECCA.

At 19:00 MECCA, beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 and beIN SPORTS NEWS will broadcast a commemorative “Two-Month To Go” live three-hour studio for Arabic-speaking viewers and subscribers, that will include exclusive interviews with Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy spokespeople, who will be on hand to provide updates on the latest preparations and overall fan experience, as well as FIFA World CupTM stars and former footballers from different countries. Moreover, beIN reporters will be on-ground to bring you fan reactions from across the region.

Over on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, a corresponding “Two-Month To Go” studio will air live at 21:00 MECCA, presented by beIN’s Aarran Summers with guests including Irish footballer, Jason McAteer, who played during the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World CupsTM and the former Paris Saint-Germain left-back, Didier Domi. For one hour, they will discuss various topics about their own experience as former professional footballers, special moments from their careers, and their expectations about this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. FIFA 2010 World CupTM finalist Nigel De Jong and beIN SPORTS’ Presenter Nicky Crosby will provide viewers with an exclusive insight into the FIFA World CupTM stadiums hosting the opening and the final games, Al Bayt and Lusail. Moreover, football enthusiasts will hear from Kaylyn Kyle, who represented Canada in the 2015 FIFA World CupTM, on up-to-date Canada and US tournament preparations.

Throughout the day, the coverage will take place with a celebratory feel over beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 in Arabic and over beIN SPORTS English 1 in English, with a content line-up of documentaries, interviews, exclusives, tournament updates from beIN’s original programmes including Welcome to Qatar, Stars Align, Postcards from Qatar, and Memories and Dreams.

To mark the milestone, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN’s MENA Channels, commented: “We have been preparing for this moment for over ten years - and now, with just two-months-to-go, we are confident that our millions of viewers and subscribers will have an unparalleled viewing experience during the world’s most prestigious event. As the tournament draws closer and closer, we have been celebrating each milestone along the way, showcasing new and exclusive news and content. We look forward to counting down the last few weeks with our audience and to putting on the greatest show on earth from November 20”.

