LONDON, DOHA – beIN MEDIA GROUP is proud to showcase an exciting lineup of women’s and mixed sport events this summer, featuring some of the best female athletes in the world, in 24 countries across the Middle East & North Africa, and globally.

beIN is dedicated to expanding coverage of under-represented sport across its entire global portfolio through the beINSPIRED initiative. Our mission is to elevate the profile of historically lesser-known sports and athletes globally, to celebrate the value that all sports, and women’s sport in particular, play in the international sports eco-system.

UEFA Women’s Euros 2022

beIN MEDIA GROUP is gearing to showcase the very best of European football across 24 countries in the MENA region starting this week with the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022, ensuring Europe’s best footballing talent gains maximum exposure. The tournament will be shown on beIN SPORTS Premium 1 & Premium 2 for Arabic, and beIN SPORTS English 1 & English 2 for English.

Comprising a total of 31 matches, the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 runs from the 6 until 31 July, with the group stage culminating 18 July. Clashes to watch out for include the kick-off match between England and Austria at Old Strafford Wednesday 6 July, with headlining encounters between Germany and Denmark 8 July, then Iceland and France 18 July.

One of the stars of Olympique Lyonnais from the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, Ballon d’or winner Ada Hegerberg, returns to the international fold with Norway for the first time since 2017. Two-time winners in the 1990s, Norway kick-off their group stage campaign against Northern Ireland in Group A on Thurs 7 July, aiming to improve on their disappointing performance last time out in 2017.

Fellow Ballon d’or winner and WSL scorer Alexia Putellas, ever present in the Barcelona midfield, dons la Roja this summer for Spain. The 28 year-old life-long Barca fan is emblematic of the growth of the women’s game; from watching Blaugranas games with her late father as a child to leading her side to WCL triumph and domestic double in 2021, Putellas sums up the importance of the women’s game in humble fashion: “It’s bigger than me.”[1]

Alexia is right, the growth of the women’s game is undeniable. This summer, as part of our beINSPIRED summer of women’s sport, we are proud to broadcast not only the UEFA Women’s Euros, but a growing portfolio of women’s sport across tennis, athletics, cycling and aquatics.

Wimbledon, Women’s AFCON, and more

Women at Wimbledon are taking centre stage this summer. Tunisia’s own Ons Jabeur plays the Quarter-Finals at Wimbledon today, having beaten the likes of Mertens, Parry, Kawa, and Bjorklund already. Winner of the 2019 Arab Woman of the Year Award, the 27-year-old has been a staple on the WTA Tour for half a decade, winning the 221 Birmingham open and the 2022 Madrid and Berlin.

beIN SPORTS is also delighted to broadcast the Tour de France Femmes, the inaugural women’s cycling showpiece, taking place from 24-31 July. Further afield, the mixed IAAF World Athletics Championships in Oregon will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS in the MENA region from 15 – 24 July. Federations from 200 territories will be represented at the championships, which will be the first to be hosted in the United States.

Finally, beIN are also showing the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Women’s AFCON) this summer in over 40 territories around the world. Morocco plays host for the tournament, which concurrently forms the qualifying tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This summer’s AFCON features regular big hitters Nigeria, as well as debutantes Togo.

Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of the MENA Channels said: “beIN SPORTS and women’s sport are fast becoming synonymous, and we are proud to lead the charge in the MENA region and beyond, as part of our beINSPIRED project. It’s right that everyone has the opportunity to dream and find new heroes to look up to. This summer, the stage is set at the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022, the World Athletics Championships and at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and we can’t wait to showcase this talent across the Middle East & North Africa this summer.”

