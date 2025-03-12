2025 season features an 18-car all female grid, racing at seven rounds, broadcast live on beIN SPORTS in English, Arabic and Turkish

beIN continues its support of F1 and women’s sport, through beINSPIRED initiative

DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has extended its deal to broadcast Formula 1’s F1 ACADEMY™ across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Türkiye until 2033. The third season of the all-female driver category, which invests in developing young, female drivers to progress to the highest levels of motorsport, starts later this month.

This year’s F1 ACADEMY circuit will welcome ten new full-time drivers as well as seven drivers returning for their second season. A total of 17 full time drivers will compete in 14 races across seven rounds. At each round, one Wild Card entry will also have the opportunity to join the F1 ACADEMY grid.

The 2025 season will open in Shanghai on 21-23 March, followed by Jeddah the following month, then Miami, a first F1 ACADEMY race in Montreal, a return to the sand dunes of the Netherlands’ Circuit Zandvoort and the streets of Singapore, before a first season-ending race weekend in Las Vegas on 20-22 November.

All seven rounds will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS in English, Arabic and Turkish, and available to stream on beIN’s leading OTT platform, TOD, with beIN’s renowned F1 reporter Stephany Saad on the grid to bring viewers exclusive interviews with the drivers and team personnel.

beIN’s eight-year partnership extension with F1 ACADEMY, which comes the week of International Women’s Day 2025, highlights the race series’ pivotal role in the women’s sports portfolio at beIN, as well as beINSPIRED, the media group’s global initiative launched in 2019, that gives a bigger platform to historically under-represented sports and talent, with a particular focus on women’s sport.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer at beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “The extension of our partnership with F1 ACADEMY for the next eight seasons in MENA and Türkiye is fully aligned with our beINSPIRED corporate commitment that drives a broader mission of elevating female athletes, enhancing their visibility, and ensuring they receive the media recognition they deserve. We take immense pride in not only being the home of F1 in the region, but also in advancing diversity and inclusion within motorsport – the continuation of our commitment to the F1 ACADEMY is evidence of that.”

F1 ACADEMY is just one of many women’s sports that beIN holds broadcast rights, which falls within its beINSPIRED corporate commitment. The Group’s portfolio also includes the UEFA Women’s EURO, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA European Women's U17 Championship, UEFA European Women's U-19 Championship, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cup. In 2025, in different markets, beIN SPORTS will showcase female talent in the remaining three tennis grand slams, Premier Padel, and much more.

