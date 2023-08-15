Amman, Jordan – Beecell, a pioneering digital media services company, proudly announces the launch of its innovative online platform, TWIRL (www.twirl.mobi). This cutting-edge digital store is set to redefine users’ engagement with mobile top-ups, gaming cards, and gift vouchers, enhancing convenience and accessibility for customers.

Designed to be a one-stop platform, Twirl caters to the modern lifestyle needs of consumers by offering two primary services: mobile top-up, and gifts and game cards. Within the realm of mobile top-up, Twirl features an automatic monthly top-up transfer, providing users with the convenience of setting up recurring transfers to designated mobile numbers, allowing for an effortless recharging experience, and ensuring seamless connectivity for families, and loved ones and uninterrupted communication.

Twirl’s second feature, gifts and games cards, offers an extensive array of gaming cards and gift vouchers, catering to the diverse interests of users. Whether it's treating a friend to their favorite online game or surprising a loved one with a special gift, Twirl's wide selection promises to deliver joy and excitement on all occasions.

"As technology continues to reshape our lives, Beecell remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance connectivity and convenience," said Bashar Hantouli, Beecell CEO. "With Twirl, we are excited to offer a digital store that simplifies mobile top-ups and adds a touch of delight to the gifting experience. Our innovative auto monthly transfer feature further solidifies our commitment to empowering users."

It is worth mentioning, Beecell is a leading Digital Media company. The company produces, packages, publishes, and markets Digital Media products and services. Beecell has direct mobile operator connectivity in 23 countries reaching over 375 million mobile subscribers.

Beecell product and service offerings include, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), Content Management and Aggregation, Service Delivery Platform (SDP), Content Management System (CMS), Digital Content Production, Mobile Application Development (iOS and Android), and Mobile Advertising.