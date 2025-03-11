Partnership enhances environmental resilience and supports UAE’s sustainability goals.

Agreement builds on previous successful collaborations and sets the stage for future joint ventures.

Sharjah, UAE – In a significant move set to enhance environmental sustainability and circularity, BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman (MPDA) to redefine waste management practices across the emirate.

The agreement was signed at BEEAH Headquarters by His Excellency Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the MPDA, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, emphasising the mutual commitment of both organisations to collaborate on driving circularity, improving environmental resilience and substantially contributing to the UAE's sustainable development strategy.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the MPDA, welcomed the agreement, saying: "As a regional leader in innovative waste management solutions, BEEAH will collaborate with the MPDA to address short-term needs and secure long-term sustainability within the Emirate of Ajman. Our goal is to continue building on existing sustainable waste management efforts while also innovating in anticipation of future needs. As Ajman continues to grow and develop, we are working together to identify and integrate the right, end-to-end waste management solutions while driving circularity and steadily reducing landfill dependence. We are committed to elevating quality of life for our citizens and residents, while contributing to national goals and sustainability efforts.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, added, “We are proud to expand upon our long-term partnership with Ajman Municipality, which represents another step in our collaborative journey towards securing a sustainable future within the Emirate of Ajman. This new chapter of our collaboration aims to go beyond our existing efforts in sustainable waste management and work to ultimately create a waste-to-value ecosystem that helps realise landfill independence and net-zero emissions in the Emirate of Ajman and beyond. Together, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving circularity and resilience towards the UAE’s overarching sustainability goals and strategic vision.”

Building on their existing strong relationship with the Emirate of Ajman, BEEAH is now conducting comprehensive studies to unlock the potential for waste-to-value infrastructure within the emirate. This will cover everything from digitally enabled waste collection services to meet service demand in communities and developments, integrated waste processing and treatment for recycling, material recovery and the production of alternative fuels and materials, and ultimately waste-to-energy solutions to tackle the challenge of hard-to-recycle waste while producing clean energy. The studies will leverage BEEAH’s extensive experience in developing innovations and executing them at scale in order to continually optimise in line with demand.

Since 2020, BEEAH has already been playing an integral part delivering sustainable waste management services in the emirate. The MoU also establishes the groundwork for future joint ventures between the parties, building on previous partnerships BEEAH has advanced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well as other international partners. Ultimately, BEEAH and MPDA are setting a roadmap and driving efforts towards total landfill diversion for the Emirate of Ajman.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman

The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman was created in 1968 by a decision of the late His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, to be a supreme model for sustainable development.

The Department’s goals and aspirations align with Ajman Vision 2030 for the people, which focus on people as an essential axis for development and improvement and an intrinsic driver for the sustainability of comprehensive and integrated development efforts. It works to develop an integrated infrastructure, ensure the health and safety of society, protect the environment, provide digital and proactive services, and ensure the happiness and well-being of society.

The Department aspires to ensure life quality and community happiness, enhance the attractiveness and livability of the Emirate, achieve integrated and sustainable mobility through comprehensive urban management, sustainable construction and building, smart geospatial system development, and facilitated access to the desired areas. Work never stops to improve environmental sustainability through sustainable waste management, ensure climate neutrality, enhance air quality, protect the environment and its diverse resources, increase green spaces, and ensure biodiversity.

The Department goes on the path of sustainable development in a modern emirate, and does not hesitate to achieve leadership in the digital field, achieve proactivity, launch qualitative initiatives in the smart sector, and enhance an advanced and integrated digital system.

The Department is committed to the principles of sustainability, inclusiveness, community centricity, agility, future readiness, accountability, cooperation, and the spirit of the union.