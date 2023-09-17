Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) a leading global medical technology organization builds upon its ongoing mission to create a resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem across the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) region by commemorating World Patient Safety Day 2023. Observed worldwide on September 17th, World Patient Safety Day casts a spotlight on the imperative of patient safety and underscores BD's unwavering commitment to elevating patient outcomes.

BD unites with the global healthcare community in championing Patient Safety emphasizing the pivotal role of healthcare professionals, medical technology companies in addition to patients and their families, in ensuring unwavering patient care and safety.

"Patient safety is a core value that knows no boundaries, especially in the MENAT region," said Maher Elhassan, Vice President & General Manager of BD MENAT. "BD serves as a dedicated partner to healthcare providers and patients, motivated by an unwavering focus on enhancing patient lives. Our goal is unequivocal: to raise standards of safety, decrease the risks associated with medical errors, and bolster the ongoing resilience of healthcare. As we mark World Patient Safety Day, we reflect on the critical importance of our mission and take pride in our role in improving patient outcomes across the region."

BD's innovative solutions cover a wide range of medical devices and technologies that enable healthcare providers to deliver safe and high-quality care. also,he MENAT region continues to evolve in its approach to healthcare delivery and patient safety, BD remains committed to being a trusted partner, providing not only cutting-edge medical technologies but also educational resources and support to healthcare professionals and institutions.

