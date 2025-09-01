Dubai, UAE - BCP (Banque de Commerce et de Placements), the Swiss Bank headquartered in Geneva, announces today a significant milestone in its Middle East growth strategy: the transformation of its Dubai Representative Office into a fully operational Branch, following the successful acquisition of a Category 4 licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This development allows BCP to offer an expanded range of advisory services in the region.

This strategic advancement reinforces BCP’s long-standing commitment to the Middle East and Africa, where the bank has maintained a presence since 2006. With significant client assets already held in the region, the new Branch enhances BCP’s ability to provide high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients with tailored services, combining regional proximity with global expertise.

Established in 1963, BCP has earned a reputation as a leader in Commodity Trade Finance and Wealth Management. Holding investment-grade ratings from both Fitch and Moody’s, BCP distinguishes itself through its financial stability, disciplined risk management, and client-centric philosophy.

“This marks not just an upgrade, but a strategic development,” commented Marco Grilli, Head of Wealth Management at BCP. “Dubai has emerged as a global centre for innovation and finance. Expanding our presence here underscores our commitment to delivering bespoke, Swiss-quality wealth management services in a market that values excellence.”

The Dubai Branch will act as a client-facing and advisory hub, while transactions and asset bookings will continue to be managed and centralized in Switzerland by BCP’s experienced teams. This dual approach allows clients to benefit from local relationship management combined with the comprehensive Banking and Wealth Management infrastructure in Geneva.

To lead this new chapter, BCP has appointed Massimo Cangini as Senior Executive Officer of the Dubai Advisory Office. Bringing over a decade of regional experience and a career spanning more than 20 years across Swiss and international banks, he offers deep market knowledge and a strong commitment to personalized client service.

Clients of the Dubai Branch will have access to the full suite of services offered by BCP’s Swiss platform, including arranging deals in investments, credits and custody as well as advising on financial products.

The Dubai Branch will operate under the regulatory supervision of both the DFSA and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), reflecting BCP’s unwavering dedication to the highest standards of compliance and regulatory best practice.