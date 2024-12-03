GenAI set to save 5,000 customer service hours per month and enhance customer satisfaction by enabling faster service responses

Kigali – Bboxx, a data-driven super platform that transforms lives by unlocking access to clean energy and digital products across Africa, has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) to integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into its Bboxx Pulse® platform.

The AI integration brings AI to the forefront of Bboxx’s operations, analysing and summarising customer data, transaction history, and product interactions to generate real-time summaries of customer data, accelerating and simplifying customer service processes. This boost in productivity allows Bboxx staff to respond to customer queries 2.5 minutes faster on average, contributing to improved satisfaction across the board, while simultaneously saving approximately 5,000 customer service hours each month, significantly improving operational efficiency.

As one of the first African businesses to work with the AWS' Generative AI Innovation Center and implement GenAI into its operations, this AI integration is the latest enhancement to the Bboxx Pulse® Insights suite, which already includes credit scoring and behavioural analytics tools developed from over 900,000 customer records. These tools have improved both collection rates and customer engagement, with credit score integration leading to a 15% improvement in collections.

Anthony Osijo, CEO of Bboxx, said:

"Bboxx has always been at the forefront of deploying cutting-edge technology to improve the lives of our customers and to streamline our internal operations. Through this collaboration with AWS’s Generative AI Innovation Centre, we’re enabling our teams to serve our customers better, faster, and more efficiently, ultimately benefitting both our employees and our business as a whole.”

Bboxx has collaborated with AWS over the past few months to rigorously test and refine the AI to ensure it delivers high-quality, secure, and reliable results. A case study documenting this agreement has been developed with AWS to further highlight the benefits of this initiative.

Sri Elaprolu, Director of AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, said:

"We are excited to see AWS's Generative AI Services being deployed across Bboxx's Pulse® platform in 10 new geographies. The integration demonstrates how GenAI solutions can enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences. By collaborating with Bboxx, we're proud to support their mission of transforming lives through clean energy and digital products. Enabling AI-driven innovations drive business growth, and create a positive social impact across Africa."

The addition of AI marks the first of many planned innovations aimed at further optimising customer service and operational efficiency. This forms part of Bboxx’s broader strategy to leverage advanced data analytics for long-term growth and reinforces Bboxx’s position as a leader in the application of data-driven solutions in Africa. In particular, Bboxx is working on enabling the use of AI in other areas of its business, including creating highly personalised daily planning tools for its 2000+ field staff and agents to further streamline business operations.

About Bboxx:

Bboxx is a data-driven super platform, transforming lives and unlocking potential by connecting consumers and deploying innovative products across Africa.

Headquartered in Rwanda, Bboxx is championing the economic empowerment of Africa, accelerating the transition to the digital economy, and creating new markets. We have built Bboxx Pulse®, a fully integrated operating system, and combined it with an extensive on-the-ground network to connect customers with clean energy, clean cooking, smartphones, e-mobility and selected financial products – many for the first time.

We are connecting both underserved rural communities and aspiring urban ones with a highly convenient and affordable way to access life-changing solutions, through last mile logistics and data-powered innovative financing methods. We offer our services on a pay-as-you-go basis to households, businesses, and communities, enabling African consumers to unlock their potential.

We build strategic partnerships with investors, utilities providers, global companies, and governments to accelerate growth and provide a wide range of products to consumers in Africa. Our partners are seizing a massive market opportunity by plugging into Bboxx – developed through green tech and big data and designed for scale.

Following the successful acquisition of solar energy frontrunner PEG Africa in 2022, Bboxx is now positively impacting the lives of more than 3.9 million people in 10 operating markets, directly contributing to 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Bboxx and its group of companies is one of the largest networks in Africa, with over 4,000 staff across Africa and offices in the UK and Asia.

For more information about Bboxx please visit bboxx.com and follow us on social channels LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

For more information please contact:

Bboxx / Impact and Influence

Email: bboxx@impactandinfluence.global

Contact:

Nicholas Moore

nicholas@impactandinfluence.global