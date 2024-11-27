Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), the leading retail and commercial bank in Bahrain, has partnered with Infracorp Company to offer exclusive financing options for customers seeking to own or invest in residential units at Bahrain Harbour.

This announcement coincides with BBK’s participation in Cityscape 2024, taking place from 26 to 30 November at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Through this partnership, BBK offers its customers, both Bahrainis and non-Bahrainis residents, as well as GCC residents of all nationalities, exceptional benefits for purchasing units in Harbour Row, which include competitive interest rates, and flexible down payment plans, enabling prospective homeowners to invest in a dynamic urban lifestyle that seamlessly blends architecture, luxury, and community living.

Mr. Ahmed Taqi, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating: “This partnership with Infracorp marks another milestone in our ongoing journey to enhance customer experience by forging relationships with Bahrain’s leading real estate developers. It reflects BBK’s dedication to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that enrich the lives of our valued clients. We are dedicated to maintaining our reputation as a trusted financial partner, offering unparalleled services tailored to meet diverse needs.”

Mr. Taqi added, “We look forward to expanding our collaborations with real estate developers during Cityscape, introducing innovative mortgage solutions that redefine homeownership opportunities and ensure our customers receive the best financial options available.”

On her part, Ms. Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer of Infracorp, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with BBK to extend unique opportunities to its customers. Bahrain Harbour is more than just a residential project—it’s a lifestyle destination offering unmatched luxury, convenience, and leisure. We are confident that our modern project will set a new benchmark for quality living in the region.”

Bahrain Harbour, situated at the heart of Manama, offers a modern lifestyle within a premium urban community. The project comprises six distinct buildings across its West Wing and East Wing, providing a variety of floor plans designed to cater to diverse preferences. From stylish studios for short stays to family-friendly units and two-bedroom penthouses, Harbour Row redefines contemporary living.