Dubai, UAE: After wrapping up the highly successful second edition of the Bayut Big Broker event, the team at Bayut & dubizzle also recognised the hard work and dedication of their partners with the glittering Bayut & dubizzle Stronger Together Awards 2021.

The second edition of the Bayut & dubizzle Stronger Together Awards was hosted by Spencer Lodge, celebrated Business Expert, Author and Founder, and Fibha Ahmed, the Director of Sales at Bayut & dubizzle. The awards celebrated the top performing agents and agencies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates whose impressive performance in the past year made them stand out from their peers and competitors.

The event took place at the spectacular Coca-Cola Arena and brought together nominees from agencies and agents from across the country who were chosen after an exhaustive selection process which took into account their dedication to quality listings, authenticity and clear and concise communication.

Commenting on the importance of the awards, Fibha Ahmed said: “The Bayut & dubizzle Stronger Together Awards 2021 is our tribute to the wonderful work our partners are doing to ensure the growth of the market and elevate the level of our industry. It’s no small feat to stand out from the fierce competition. Everyone who has been nominated deserves to feel proud and accomplished and winning is truly a special feeling.”

Commenting on their double whammy by winning two of the most prestigious awards of the night, Agency of the Year Dubai and TruCheckTM Champion of the Year Dubai, Lewis Allsopp the Group CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp said: “There are thousands of agencies in the city, so to be called number one is something I’m very happy about. We integrate technology, we hire good people and we work hard to make the best out of every situation. It’s truly special to be highlighted as the TruCheckTM Champion, especially since TruCheckTM is one of the things we love about Bayut!”

Haider Khan, the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle also congratulated all the winners for their spectacular achievements.

“The hard work and dedication of real estate agencies in the country gets highlighted time and again, especially over the course of the last year with the growing transaction volumes and steady influx of investors. We feel incredibly honoured to play our part and be able to reward and recognise the amazing performance of real estate agencies who have truly set the standards for exemplary service in the industry with our annual awards and we will continue to support them to achieve even more success in the future.”

About Bayut

Bayut is the UAE’s most trusted property website for buying, selling and renting homes. Bayut provides detailed insights, extensive content resources and updated statistics allowing end-users to make the best decision when searching for properties in the UAE.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth over the past few years. Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past five years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names. To further expand their reach in this region, Bayut also launched Bayut.sa in 2019, with its headquarters in Riyadh.

Bayut is a part of the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) which also operates the largest property classified sites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates Dubizzle in the UAE, OLX Pakistan, OLX Egypt and OLX Lebanon, in addition to several other OLX platforms in the broader Middle East region including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

