The 10,500 sq ft space will be the marketing agency’s new global HQ, with the firm relocating from Millbank Tower, Westminster

The move further demonstrates Battersea Power Station’s appeal with a community of 3,500 office workers from more than 60 companies, including Apple’s UK headquarters

TEAM LEWIS joins leading home technology company, SharkNinja, who will be opening the brand’s new EMEA headquarters at 50 Electric Boulevard with employees moving into the office space this autumn

50 Electric Boulevard is the latest office building to open at the new live, work, play neighbourhood, which is home to over 140 shops, bars, restaurants and leisure experiences

Battersea Power Station has signed global change marketing agency, TEAM LEWIS, at 50 Electric Boulevard, the new Foster + Partners-designed workplace.

Delivering creative campaigns for commercial and community causes for the likes of American Express, Deliveroo and Schneider Electric, TEAM LEWIS has 25 offices throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Since it was founded, the business has grown to a 700-strong team worldwide.

Relocating from Millbank Tower in Westminster, the 10,500 sq ft Battersea Power Station office will become its new global HQ. With floor-to-ceiling windows, TEAM LEWIS has taken the entire top floor at 50 Electric Boulevard. The state-of-the-art new office comes with soaring views across the capital and its own private roof terrace of approximately 3,350 sq ft. Over 1,500 sq ft of space will be dedicated to studios to provide in-house facilities for the design and production of innovative marketing campaigns.

This latest lease follows recent news that leading home technology company, SharkNinja, has taken 32,000 sq ft at 50 Electric Boulevard for its new EMEA headquarters.

Sam Cotton, Head of Asset Management at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “As a respected global marketing agency, TEAM LEWIS and the world-class clients it represents will add a further creative dimension to 50 Electric Boulevard. With its very own private roof terrace and sweeping panoramic views of the Power Station and London skyline, the top floor of 50 Electric Boulevard is an inspirational setting for TEAM LEWIS to continue delivering the powerful campaigns the agency is known for.

This is the second global business to make 50 Electric Boulevard its headquarters and we see this as a real endorsement of the business community and broader offering we have worked hard to establish here.”

Alicia Solanki TEAM LEWIS Senior Vice President, EMEA said:

“Key attractions for us at Battersea Power Station were proximity to transport, infrastructure, an iconic backdrop and green credentials. Battersea Power Station is emblematic of the vibrant, bold and ambitious community our people, clients, and causes want to be part of. Needless to say, we’re looking forward to benefitting from Battersea Power Station’s world-class retail and catering offering too.”

The striking curved 50 Electric Boulevard designed by Foster + Partners features state-of-the-art amenities. These include a 270-person ‘Light Box’ space with presentation area, nearly 800 plants, and giant skylights, creating a spacious area to bring colleagues together away from their desks. In addition to an 1,800 sq ft communal roof garden with views across the capital.

The typical floor plates for the WELL Platinum-rated and BREEAM Outstanding workplace are 16,000 sq ft. This includes outdoor terraces and floor-to-ceiling glazing with openable windows, while its SmartScore Platinum-rated digital infrastructure offers world class connectivity and a contactless building experience.

TEAM LEWIS will join a thriving office community at Battersea Power Station with over 3,500 professionals from over 60 different companies. This includes Apple who occupy their new 500,000 sq ft UK headquarters inside the Power Station and within IWG’s flexible co-working offering, The Engine Room.

About Battersea Power Station

The regeneration of Battersea Power Station has created London’s most exciting mixed-used neighbourhood – a place to shop, eat, drink, live, work and play. Welcoming over 11.2 million visitors in 2023 from the local community, London and further afield, visitors can now enjoy over 140 shops, bars, restaurants and unique leisure experiences in and around the iconic Grade II* listed building.

Battersea Power Station is home to a mix of premium, high street and small independent brands such as Apple, ME+EM, ZARA, Massimo Dutti, Boots Beauty, Jigsaw, Levi's, Aesop, Uniqlo, the Battersea Bookshop, and Curated Makers. The riverside neighbourhood also offers a variety of dining options at over 50 cafes, bars and restaurants including Dishoom, BAO, El Pastor, the first tashas in the UK and the 24,000 sq ft Arcade Food Hall, which hosts 13 cuisines from around the world on its menu.

State-of-the-art leisure and entertainment venues at Battersea Power Station include Lift 109, a unique glass elevator experience inside the building’s north west chimney offering 360° views of the London skyline, The Cinema in The Power Station screening all of the latest blockbusters, the home of Ping Pong, Bounce, and So.Shell Nail and Brow Bar. Padel pioneers, Rocket Padel, will also be opening Central London’s first riverside indoor courts to Battersea Power Station later this year.

Battersea Power Station’s annual calendar of free events and cultural activities is extremely popular with visitors, including summer event The Battersea Games, the Light Festival and Glide, London’s only riverside ice rink during the festive period. Establishing itself as a leading experiential destination, visitors can regularly enjoy brand pop-ups, with previous examples including the Aperol Spritz Aperidisco, Jaeger- LeCoultre Golden Ratio Musical Show with TØKIO M¥ERS and the NFL London Experience.

Additionally, with its own Uber Boat by Thames Clippers river bus pier and the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station on the Northern Line, this central London destination is now easily accessible for all to enjoy.

The restoration of Battersea Power Station is the centrepiece of an ambitious regeneration programme that spans across 42 acres and eight phases on a 450m stretch of the River Thames. When completed, this highly anticipated and innovative project will have created more than 20,000 new jobs, over 4,000 new homes, a new

NHS medical facility and 19 acres of public space. Today, more than 2,500 people live at Battersea Power Station and more than 6,500 people work across the estate.

For more information, please visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn to keep up with the latest news and events.