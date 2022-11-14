Manama, Bahrain: Batelco was named the winner of three achievement awards; Outstanding Sector Leadership and Growth, Exceptional Products and Services, and New Technology, in the MEA Business – Technology Achievement Awards. The annual awards, organised by MEA Business Magazine, recognises organisations for their exceptional innovation, leadership, and excellence in technology in the Middle East and Africa region.

Batelco won the Outstanding Sector Leadership and Growth category for its key technology initiatives and successes including being the first in Bahrain to launch 5G commercially, providing the fastest 5G and 4G networks in Bahrain tested by several benchmarks and maintaining its 5G leadership with 100% population coverage across Bahrain, while competing in a fast-evolving sector.

The Exceptional Products and Services Achievement in the Smart Cities category was awarded to Batelco in recognition of its outstanding contribution to energy saving initiatives across a number of areas leading to 17.41 GWh energy saving in total consumption and a reduction on carbon footprint by 10,449 tonnes annually, which contributed to a cleaner living environment.

Key initiatives include being the first telecom operator in Bahrain to use clean solar power from the Company’s Solar Park, which generates 3.6GWh annually and the introduction of Mobile Enclosures, which are outdoor cabinets that eliminate the need for air conditioning units and typically consume 60% of the total power at mobile sites. Batelco also achieved significant water reduction in its premises, with an annual saving of 60,000 m3, equating to a 48% reduction during 2021.

The New Technology Achievement award in the eCommerce category recognised Batelco for being the first telecom operator in Bahrain to truly achieve an omni-channel eCommerce experience and since its launch, Batelco’s eCommerce sales have increased 300% year-on-year.

