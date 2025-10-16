Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has signed a strategic partnership with Infobip, a global leader in cloud communications during GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s largest technology events taking place in Dubai until 17 October.

Through this partnership, Batelco will launch an Omni-Channel platform powered by Infobip, a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution designed to empower businesses, particularly in the SME, banking and finance sectors to change the way they connect with customers.

This dynamic multi-channel communication platform enables businesses to engage with their customers seamlessly across multiple touchpoints, including SMS, WhatsApp, email, voice, in-app messaging, and more, all through a secure and unified interface.

With its advanced API capabilities, the platform integrates easily into existing business systems, providing real-time analytics, custom automation, and enhanced operational efficiency. This empowers businesses to adapt strategies, scale communication, deliver personalized customer experiences, and maintain robust data security and full regulatory compliance while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The new platform intelligently selects the most efficient communication route for each interaction and ensures secure and reliable message delivery. This guarantees fast, consistent, and effective message delivery, helping businesses enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and build lasting customer trust.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulla Danesh, General Manager Enterprise at Batelco said: “Our partnership with Infobip marks a significant step forward in Batelco’s commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey of businesses in Bahrain and the region. By introducing an Omni-Channel platform, we’re providing organizations with a future-ready communication platform that enables them to connect with their customers more effectively, securely, and intelligently than ever before.”

“Batelco is committed to equipping Bahraini enterprises with the fastest and most reliable digital communication tools available,” he added.

Matija Razem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip said: “We are proud to join forces with Batelco by Beyon to empower Bahraini enterprises to achieve new heights of digital performance through our AI-powered, omnichannel solutions. Our platform delivers seamless integration, intelligent automation, and secure delivery at scale, giving businesses the agility to respond to customer needs in real-time and deliver meaningful, personalized experiences across every channel.”

This partnership embodies the shared dedication of Batelco and Infobip in supporting local businesses and organizations to achieve digital excellence and maintain a competitive edge amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

