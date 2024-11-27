Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Bateel International LLC, a global leader in the world of fine food and beverages, is renowned for its luxurious gourmet delights and F&B services, proudly announces its expansion into Asia with the opening of its first boutique in Seoul, South Korea, at the prestigious Lotte World Mall in mid-November 2024. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in Bateel’s global growth strategy, bringing its world-renowned collection of premium organic dates, single-origin chocolates and gourmet products to a discerning audience in one of Asia’s most vibrant markets.

After years of evaluating international markets, Bateel identified South Korea as a prime destination for its boutique expansion. With a sophisticated consumer base that values health-conscious, trendy products, Seoul presents the perfect market for Bateel’s offering of organic and filled dates, artisanal chocolates and luxurious packaged gift sets. The location in Lotte World Mall, adjacent to the entrance of the renowned viewing deck, mirrors the brand’s successful presence at Dubai Mall, where Bateel boutiques attract thousands of global visitors.

"We are thrilled to enter the South Korean market," said Bilal El Kurjie, Senior Commercial Director at Bateel."Our presence in this key market allows us to bring the unique Bateel experience to new customers, starting with this iconic location at Lotte World Mall."

The new boutique, larger than some of Bateel’s flagship stores in the UAE and KSA, will offer the full Bateel experience. Customers will enjoy an extensive range of premium products, including Bateel’s renowned organic dates, high-end single-origin chocolate collection, and bespoke packaging options, designed to cater to both local tastes and the international tourist market.

In addition to the boutique, Bateel plans to introduce its new Bateel El’an concept, a modern café format, in early 2025. This next phase will elevate Bateel’s presence in South Korea, offering dine-in, takeaway, and delivery options that showcase Bateel’s signature culinary excellence.

Central to Bateel’s expansion strategy is its commitment to sourcing the highest-quality ingredients globally. This dedication, paired with a focus on sustainability, aligns with the growing demand for responsibly sourced luxury products in South Korea.

"This expansion is the start of a new chapter for Bateel in Asia," Bilal added. "We have ambitious plans underway and look forward to further expanding our presence, starting with Seoul and soon moving into markets like Singapore."

Recognized worldwide for its gourmet products, Bateel has established a strong global presence in more than 29 countries, with luxury boutiques and elegant cafés in premium destinations across the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

About Bateel:

Bateel is the ultimate indulgence and gifting destination, offering the world’s only gourmet dates, each grown exclusively by Bateel in their natural, optimal environment, making them 100% organic, sustainably farmed and deliciously healthy. Bateel’s luxurious boutiques treat everyone to a collection of over twenty varieties of Bateel’s organic plain and filled dates that possess an unbeatable flavour and a spectacular texture for a satisfying treat. Whether you are looking for quality organic dates, exquisite chocolates, pralines, truffles, biscuits or other fine food products for yourself or a loved one, Bateel is the perfect choice. A proud winner of the Arabian Business Achievements Awards and acclaimed as Retail Company of the Year, Bateel is a symbol of excellence, celebrated for its unmatched quality and remarkable achievements.

For all media inquiries contact:

Hanine El Massri | Raksha Salian | Raissa Julio

Atteline

E-mail: bateel@atteline.com