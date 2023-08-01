Dubai, United Arab Emirates - On 24th July, Bateel International opened the doors to the first Bateel Bakery in Dubai, its second in the UAE, at DIFC’s Index Mall. Showcasing rigorous commitment to its fast-paced expansion plan for Bateel Bakery and following a successful inaugural launch at Waitrose Khalifa City Community Centre in Abu Dhabi, the game-changing culinary concept is the latest addition to Bateel’s global portfolio of retail boutiques and F&B locations.

Highlighting Bateel’s signature focus on quality food in a compact, convenient and quick-service format, Bateel Bakery is set to lead the way for the region’s café culture by offering a gourmet concept with the option to dine in or takeaway directly from the counter.

Seeking to elevate the 'grab-and-go' experience by combining culinary expertise with convenience, every item on the menu – from single-origin coffees to organic breads, delicate pastries, healthy salads and satisfying sandwiches – is freshly prepared each day by Bateel Bakery’s in-house team of artisan bakers, chefs and baristas. Using the finest ingredients, breakfasts, salads and sandwiches are made to order while a seamless glass countertop displays a wide selection of freshly-baked savoury and sweet pastries, croissants, desserts and whole loaves.

The new concept is backed by a rapid expansion plan in the region and internationally, across malls, commercial centres, airports and stand-alone street locations. Bateel Bakery is launching in Saudi Arabia with two new locations in Riyadh Q4 of this year.

For more information, follow Bateel Bakery’s dedicated profile on Instagram or visit bateel.com

