Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Basatne is reimagining the future of re-commerce retail in the UAE and the wider region by introducing the first-of-its-kind subscription-based, multi-seller platform under its consumer brand, Cartlow. The new model replaces high commissions with a simple subscription fee, making it easier for businesses to sell and for products to stay in circulation longer, boosting both affordability and sustainability.

Rather than charging up to 20% commission per transaction like most platforms, Cartlow offers a flat monthly fee. This means sellers can retain more value, offer better prices, and access a wider customer base without sacrificing margins. The result is a fairer and more circular retail economy, one where refurbished, pre-loved, and new items are part of the same seamless customer experience.

Built on Basatne’s proprietary technology, Cartlow connects individual consumers with businesses, wholesalers, and resellers across the product lifecycle. Items can be traded in, repaired, refurbished, and re-sold, reducing waste and maximising value at every stage. This digital infrastructure is designed to recirculate millions of products annually and prevent over 300,000 tonnes of e-waste from ending up in landfill.

"Our goal is to make sustainability scalable, not just aspirational," said Mohammad Sleiman, CEO of Basatne MENA. "With this subscription model, we’re removing cost barriers and creating an ecosystem where businesses thrive and products live longer. It’s a shift toward retail that’s not only smarter but also more responsible."

This move aligns with Basatne Group’s global ecosystem expansion, bringing together its core capabilities in sustainable electronics distribution, global trading platform , AI-driven analytics and diagnostics, integrated subscription programs, and fintech solutions. As the umbrella brand, Basatne Group leverages its technology, logistics, and circular economy expertise to deliver end-to-end value across markets and sectors worldwide.

With Cartlow at the centre of its consumer operations, Basatne is well-positioned to lead the shift toward a more inclusive, digitally enabled, and environmentally responsible retail future across the GCC.

About Basatne

Founded with a vision to transform global trade, Basatne began as a family-run business and evolved into an international leader in sustainable commerce and circular technology. Today, we serve businesses and consumers across six continents, helping to shape the future of re-commerce, logistics, and fintech.

Learn more at www.basatne.com.