Cairo: Basata Financial Holding and Edge Holding for Investments are proud to announce a new strategic partnership in Basata Microfinance, one of Egypt’s leading players in the microfinance sector. Under the terms of the agreement, Edge Holding will acquire, through a capital increase, a 30% equity stake in Basata Microfinance and assume management responsibilities to support the company’s expansion and operational scaling.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ shared commitment to promoting financial inclusion and delivering innovative financial solutions to underserved individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Egypt. Together, Basata Financial Holding and Edge Holding will collaborate to:

Expanding Basata Microfinance’s reach across Egypt

Enhance operations and governance

Expand product offerings and integrate digital financial services

Creating synergies with sister companies like Basata Pay, streamlining payments and customer experience, enabling and unlocking new cross-platform financial solutions

Serve communities more effectively with tailored financial tools

Aladdin Saba, Chairman of Basata Financial Holding, commented:

“This partnership with Edge Holding reflects our shared commitment to expanding financial access and empowering Egypt’s micro-entrepreneurs. By combining Basata’s deep market experience with Edge’s strategic capabilities, we are well-positioned to accelerate inclusive growth, foster innovation, and contribute meaningfully to Egypt’s economic development.”

Amir Kirrolos, CEO of Edge Holding for Investments, commented:

"We look forward to working closely with Basata to scale its reach and impact. This investment is a natural extension of our mission to build a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem."

About Basata Financial Holding (BFH)

Basata Financial Holding is a leading investor in Egypt’s fast-growing Non-Banking Financial Services (NBFS) sector. Founded in 2017 as a joint venture between B Investments Holding S.A.E (BINV.CA) - a top-tier private equity investor managed by BPE Partners - and MM Group for Industry and International Trade S.A.E (MTIE.CA) - one of Egypt’s largest distribution companies - BFH leverages the strength of two EGX-listed institutions.

BFH currently holds a 70% stake in Basata Microfinance and a 47% stake in Tamweel Group, acquired in 2018 alongside two private equity partners. Tamweel Group is a diversified NBFS platform operating across mortgage finance, financial leasing, factoring, insurance brokerage, and securitization.

About Edge Holding for Investments

Edge Holding builds on over a decade of successful investment and advisory experience in Egypt’s Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) sector. Led by its three Managing Founders—Ahmed Kamal, Karim Rizk, and Amir Kirollos—Edge has a proven track record in launching and managing high-impact ventures, including Drive Finance, which became one of Egypt’s top consumer finance companies before its successful exit in 2018.

Founded in 2021, Edge has navigated Egypt’s complex economic landscape with resilience, raising 235 million EGP in fresh capital and investing fully in the local market. In 2022, Edge launched Tadbiir for Leasing & Factoring and Tadbiir for Real Estate Solutions, capitalizing on emerging opportunities in a dynamic market.

The investment in Basata Micro Finance aligns with Edge’s vision to empower SMEs and retail clients, expand financial inclusion, and drive innovation in Egypt’s financial services landscape. Looking ahead, Edge aims to raise over 300 million EGP in fresh capital to fuel expansion into SME, Consumer, and Mortgage Finance, alongside significant investment in technology to enable scalable operations.

With a leadership team boasting over 75 years of combined experience in banking, lending, and financial services, Edge Holding is well-positioned to lead the next wave of transformation in Egypt’s NBFI sector.