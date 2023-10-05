Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain – The first-ever Bahrain branch of US workout studio, Barry’s is set to open at Al Liwan, Seef Properties announced. The 352 sqm studio will offer visitors a unique fitness experience combining high-intensity cardio training and strength exercises. Barry’s concept originated in Los Angeles in 1998 and now boasts over 140,000 active members worldwide.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: "In line with our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our visitors, this modern studio complements Al Liwan’s many other popular offerings. Adding to the growing number of attractions available in Hamala, the studio highlights Al Liwan’s ability to draw global brands of all kinds. We are happy to introduce this renowned facility to the Kingdom and look forward to further catering to the diverse needs of Bahrain’s citizens, residents, and tourists."

Classes will be available seven days a week catering to various schedules throughout the day. In addition to the core offerings, Barry's Bahrain will host a range of specialized classes, including ladies-only sessions, themed workouts, team-teaching sessions, challenges, and much more.

Liyaka Sports WLL is the authorized franchise holder for Barry’s in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Managing Director of Liyaka Sports, Abdulrahman Almoayed said: "We aim to create an inclusive and vibrant fitness community that pushes boundaries and inspires individuals to achieve their best. Al Liwan is the ideal choice for introducing this distinctive sports brand to the people of Bahrain."

Bergen in Norway became Barry’s Bootcamp’s first international location in 2011. In 2017, Barry’s expanded to the Middle East with its first studio in Dubai. It has since opened branches in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Norway, Milan, London, and Stockholm.

About Seef Properties:

