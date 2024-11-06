As part of Baron Developments' preparations to launch its new project in early 2025 to enhance its investments in the Egyptian real estate market, Kyrollos Zarif, CEO, revealed the company's vision for the coming period, which is to create integrated urban communities with services based on advanced research and studies conducted by the company's work team to meet the needs and requirements of the market.



He explained that the company's strategy is based on creating a positive impact on society by enhancing the Egyptian real estate market and always working to achieve the best performance in line with international standards, and searching for investment opportunities in a number of promising and attractive investment areas in the Administrative Capital and New Cairo in the Sixth Settlement.



Zarif pointed out that the company relies in its new offering on a strong track record and extensive experience spanning more than 30 years in the field of real estate development, during which the company was able to gain the trust of its valued customers and house more than 3,000 families. The company's projects extended from Nasr City and the construction of more than 200 projects there, and the company's projects in New Cairo and the Administrative Capital were completed through a number of residential, commercial, administrative, medical and educational projects, in addition to tourism and hotel projects in Marsa Alam on the Red Sea coast.



He explained that Kayan International School in the Administrative Capital in the R8 district extends over an area of approximately 5 acres and contains 70 classrooms equipped with the latest educational means to accommodate 1,750 students annually. It also contains sports fields and a school theater that can accommodate 500 students. In addition, the school is internationally accredited and offers two distinct educational systems: the British and the American.



Kyrollos Zarif said that the Sky Mall project in Nasr City is the ideal integrated commercial destination that combines progress and innovation with a total area of 3,800 square meters and contains more than 200 units ranging from commercial, administrative and medical.



He pointed out that the company contracted with the engineering consulting office Mohamed Talaat to supervise the "Vigor" mall in the central business district of the administrative capital, which is a commercial, administrative and medical project on an area of 3,800 meters with a ground floor + 11 repeated floors in addition to 2 basements underground, and the project contains 246 units and is characterized by a very modern design.



He added that the company also presented to the market three projects in New Cairo, which are "Greya Compound" on an area of 4,354 square meters with a total of 120 fully equipped residential units and hotel studios, in addition to the "Sephora Heights" residential project, which provides multiple spaces ranging from 147 meters to 238 meters with a unique design that suits high taste.



