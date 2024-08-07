The property marks the group’s fourth hotel in Turkey, in addition to the two hotels in Istanbul and one in Ankara

GCC: As part of its robust international expansion strategy, Barceló Hotel Group has proudly opened the doors of Barceló Cappadocia, its fourth hotel in Turkey. This new addition complements the three existing properties, which include two in the city of Istanbul –Occidental Taksim and Barceló Istanbul– and one in the capital, Occidental Ankara.

The 5-star Barceló Cappadocia stands out for its privileged location in the picturesque town of Ortahisar, an exceptional base from which to explore all the charms of the Turkish region. This small town, situated in the deepest part of Cappadocia, is considered one of the most beautiful on Earth thanks to its characteristic excavated architecture and its rocky landscape formed by lava and volcanic sand.

With an elegant design that harmonises with Cappadocia's unique texture, the new hotel offers guests the experience of staying in an unforgettable setting amidst rich history and natural beauty. Its architecture responds to Cappadocian culture and tradition, where noble materials, colours characteristic of this region of Asia Minor, and carved stone details stand out.

Its 170 rooms promise to captivate guests with the delicate beauty and tranquillity of the hotel’s surroundings. In a tribute to the region's excavated architecture, Barceló Cappadocia offers 19 exclusive luxury stays in cave rooms carved into ancient rocks. The interior design of each suite highlights the region's rich and historic architectural and cultural heritage through the stonework reflected in the walls, headboards, canopies, Turkish baths and private pools.

The richness of the elements and materials can also be observed in the common areas, among which its impressive Wellness Centre with Spa stands out. The imposing relaxation setting offers an evocative design with a heated water area guarded by a stained-glass window serving as a skylight and an outdoor pool. Additionally, the hotel has a convention centre that serves as a venue for private and business events.

The gastronomy of Barceló Cappadocia is based on Mediterranean cuisine where cultures are fused through flavours, highlighting typical regional recipes. Its restaurant, located on the rooftop of the building, invites visitors to enjoy contemporary cuisine while enjoying spectacular views of the natural surroundings.

Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Cappadocia is one of the recommended destinations for 2024. This region of Turkey, famous for its spectacular geological formations known as 'fairy chimneys’, is composed of ancient underground cities, valleys, and mountains. The unique landscape in the world attracts tourists from all over the globe to explore the region known for hot air balloons.

'We are very pleased to announce the opening of Barceló Cappadocia. Our aim is for Barceló Hotel Group to continue progressing in Turkey, attracting the interest of tourists from various nationalities, both from Europe and Latin America and thus becoming an attractive and different destination linked to modern luxury in Cappadocia,' says Hasan Ekmen, Area Director of Barceló Hotel Group Turkey.

More than 25 Years in Turkey

In 1988, Barceló Hotel Group debuted in Turkey with the opening of its first hotel in Bodrum. The hotel chain currently manages four hotels in the country. In addition to Cappadocia, the company has two hotels in Istanbul and one in Ankara, with a total of 690 rooms.

With this new opening, Barceló Hotel Group increases its presence in Turkey, maintaining its leadership as the Spanish hotel chain with the largest presence in the country. For more than 25 years, Barceló Hotel Group has been working to strengthen its portfolio of hotels in Turkey, a strategic country for the company's expansion plans where it has already invested more than 70 million euros and plans to expand to other urban destinations such as Izmir, Bursa, and Konya, as well as holiday destinations like Antalya, Alanya, and Bodrum, among others.

Today, Barceló Hotel Group has a team of 354 people in the country, where it also collaborates with some of the main tourism schools, enabling more than 50 students to carry out professional internships in its hotels.

