Dubai, UAE: – Xare, the world’s first and revolutionary money-sharing app, and UAE’s homegrown ultra-fresh juice maker and a leading supplier of fresh produce, Barakat, have announced a partnership to offer a seamless payment option, value-added benefits, more savings, and an enhanced shopping experience to customers who do not have a credit or debit card.

When it comes to shopping for groceries, today’s digital-savvy consumer shows a clear preference for eCommerce over in-store shopping because of the convenience, accessibility, safety, and variety it offers. According to a recent study by RedSeer, the e-grocery market in the MENA region quadrupled last year and is expected to be worth close to $21 billion by 2024. Therefore, it is imperative that grocery brands create the right infrastructure and partner ecosystem for meeting customer needs.

Xare is an innovative mobile application that allows a person to share money from a credit or debit card with a trusted recipient, anywhere in the world in real-time. The recipient can then use the money to shop for fresh grocery on the Barakat e-store. Xare’s robust, easy-to-use, and secure platform integrates seamlessly with Barakat, allowing customers to shop in-app and checkout stress-free, without having to share bank account or card details.

“At Barakat, we believe in nourishing our consumers through the best of fresh grocery, delivered to their doorstep with the convenience of online shopping. Often, he or she may not have access to a bank account or a payment instrument and that is where our partnership with Xare enables a seamless payment and checkout experience on the Barakat App. We hope this integration makes it easier for our consumers in the UAE to order healthy, fresh food from the comfort of their homes,” said Kenneth D’Costa, Managing Director, Barakat

Padmini Gupta, CEO Co-Founder, Xare said, “We are very excited about our collaboration with UAE’s beloved brand, Barakat - and look forward to a fruitful relationship. Xare’s money-sharing platform has a wide array of online retailers from popular categories, such as fashion, home décor, and electronics. Grocery is another important category for online shoppers in UAE, and we’re certain that Barakat will be a significant value-addition to our offering.”

Commenting on the partnership, Milind Singh, CPO Co-Founder, Xare, said, “Barakat has built an enviable platform as a market leader in the fresh fruit and vegetable category, and we are proud to be partnering with them to enable people across the UAE to shop online without needing their own cards.”

About Barakat

Established in 1976, Barakat is a leading producer and supplier of a diverse range of fresh produce as well as manufactured fresh food and beverages to premium hotels, cafés and restaurants, retailers, and major catering companies in the UAE. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 350 refrigerated vehicles, multiple distribution centers across the UAE and 1500+ passionate employees, Barakat has decades of experience in sustaining the vibrant international and local sourcing and distribution network for high quality fresh produce from the best farms within the UAE and across the world.

Barakat’s products are available across all the leading hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores as well as online at the brand’s own fresh eCommerce platform, the Barakat app. The brand also has a retail footprint in key locations across the UAE.

About Xare

Xare is a revolutionary money-sharing mobile app that allows anyone to share financial instruments and give access to their money to their loved ones - anyone, anytime and anywhere – through a simple, seamless, and secure process in real-time. Recipients can then shop in-app at thousands of online stores around the globe. Xare is available for download on Android or iOS.

Helmed by future-ready innovators who believe in financial inclusion, Xare has developed into one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic tech companies, which is set to transform how the world sends, shares, and spends money across generations, genders, and borders.

