Manama, Bahrain: Bapco Refining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bapco Energies, received the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certificate and the ISO 55001 Asset Management certificate. This comes after Bapco Refining successfully fulfilled all the requirements for these certificates.

The certifications were received by His Excellency Abdulla Jehad Al Zain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bapco Refining, alongside the members of the Board of Directors.

His Excellency the Chairman commented on the achievements: “Obtaining the GCC Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certificate will provide the Company with numerous benefits, while the ISO 55001 Asset Management certificate will support Bapco Refining’s growth and elevate its position in meeting internationally recognized asset management system requirements.”

“Bapco Refining's attainment of the ISO 55001 certificate has placed it among the first energy companies in the region to achieve a significant accomplishment.” He also added.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, expressed his pride in the Company's latest achievements and congratulated Bapco Refining’s Chairman on attaining these certifications. He also affirmed: “This achievement will assist in streamlining and enhancing the Company's operations while maintaining professionalism.”

Dr. Jawahery acknowledged the Board's conscious policies, which contribute progressively to achieving the Company's aspirations and maintaining its leadership through the application of advanced work systems.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certificate will enable the Bapco Refining to obtain priority clearance and immediate release of goods in accordance with international customs regulations. Additionally, it exempts the Company from physical inspection and grants priority in dealing with certified operators within the facilitation mechanism applied in emergency procedures when the Customs Single Window (OFOQ) or X-ray scanners are not functioning.

The ISO 55001 Asset Management certificate will contribute to achieving improved operational results and performance, as well as better final business outcomes. It will enable effective control of daily activities and help generate higher returns from assets while reducing overall risk costs.