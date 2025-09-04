This recognition reflects NBK’s leadership as the biggest contributor to the field of social responsibility in Kuwait.

The bank is working on expanding the program’s reach to include more schools.

The GCC Ministerial committee for Labor and Social Affairs honored National Bank of Kuwait for winning best private sector project Award across the GCC for its nominated "Bankee" financial literacy program.

The ceremony, which took place on the sidelines of the GCC ministerial committee meeting at the St. Regis Hotel in Kuwait, celebrated pioneering projects that effectively contribute to the development of society. Receiving the award for Bankee was Manal Al-Mattar, Head of Group Corporate Communications at National Bank of Kuwait, with the attendance of Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Al-Sabah, Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Bedawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al- Huwailah

“Bankee” an Innovative Experience

“Bankee” was nominated for the Pioneering Social Enterprise Award as an innovative educational experience and one of NBK’s most prominent initiatives aimed at enhancing financial awareness and literacy among school students in Kuwait.

The program is first of its kind in Kuwait, offered by NBK in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Nazaha, Kuwait’s Anti-Corruption Authority. The aim of Bankee is to introduce students to basic economic concepts and practices such as earning, spending, saving, and financial obligations, in addition to instilling core values ​​in students such as honesty, integrity, personal development, taking responsibility, cooperation, promoting teamwork, and raising a generation of national youth who understand the importance of financial stability and independence, and possess the financial skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to achieving sustainable development and economic well-being for individuals and society.

Bankee has achieved remarkable success since its launch. The third edition saw the participation of more than 60 schools, benefiting more than 32,000 students and 7,200 teachers. This was achieved thanks to its unique classroom design and its positive impact on student behavior, providing them with the skills they need to manage their financial affairs. This was in addition to the significant improvement in their financial literacy after the program was implemented in their schools.

A firm commitment to empowering the next generation

This recognition reflects the NBK’s unwavering commitment to empowering national youth and equipping them with the financial knowledge and skills necessary for their future. It also serves as an incentive to continue developing the program and expanding its reach to include as many schools as possible.

NBK always strives to maintain its leading position as the biggest contributor to the field of social responsibility in Kuwait by launching diverse, innovative, and sustainable initiatives that cover all segments of society and largely focus on supporting the education sector and youth development, as it strongly believes that investing in education is an investment in Kuwait's future.

The visits of NBK's executive management to schools and their monitoring of the program's implementation reinforced its significance. These visits were attended by many parents, who expressed their pleasure with the positive changes they observed in their children's behavior and financial literacy.

“Bankee” uses a classroom economy model that renders the school a micro-economy simulating the real financial system, and the program’s website has been launched in both Arabic and English, through which it offers a practical and engaging platform, allowing students and teachers to use it digitally to make different financial transactions using the virtual Bankoz currency. This further reinforces the value of work, earnings, and well-studied decision-making abilities.

To better instill the value of giving, NBK launched a donation program for the students participating in in “Bankee” to support underprivileged families in Kuwait, in collaboration with the Kuwait Red Cresent Society.

To this end, NBK provided donation boxes in the schools participating in “Bankee”, so the students get the chance to donate from their cumulating balance to support the education of children from underprivileged families, using the virtual Bankoz currency they received as rewards and incentives for using the program. This coincided with an awareness campaign launched by NBK within schools participating in Bankee, to encourage students to donate in cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, in addition to urging teachers to constantly remind students of the donation boxes and explain the positive influence of giving in themselves and society.

After the students made their donations, NBK then collected them and converted them into Kuwaiti dinars and then donated the funds in the students’ name to the Child Education Project, supervised by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society. The donations covered the tuition fees of a group of children from underprivileged families, ensuring their continued education and preventing them from dropping out of school.

Moreover, NBK is keen on leaving a distinctive social influence in the communities in which it operates by making community investments that align well with its Environmental, Social and Institutional Governance (ESG) standards. The total value of NBK's community investments reached KWD 30 million in 2024, demonstrating that NBK is a role model for sustainable development and an effective contributor to building a more prosperous and stable future for Kuwait and the region.

It should be noted that NBK received the Bronze Award for “Bankee” in recognition of its efforts to integrate Environmental, Social, and Institutional Governance (ESG) standards into its operations.