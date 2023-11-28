Muscat: BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in Oman, is pleased to announce new and innovative ways to bring banking closer to its customers with a range of customer centric services.

BankDhofar has witnessed a rapid expansion of its branch network recently, and the branches are located in strategic locations in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including major cities and remote rural areas. This expansion has helped BankDhofar reach a wider range of customers and provide them with banking services they need.

With a vast network of over 100 branches across Oman, BankDhofar brings the banking experience ‘closer to you’. The branches provide a warm and welcoming environment for customers offering all banking needs including account opening, management, priority banking and servicing loans and facility requirements.

BankDhofar understands the importance of mobility and simplicity. Citizens and residents alike can now open their BankDhofar’s Savings account instantly by downloading ‘Intilaqa App’ which is available at both App Store and Google Play. With few simple and easy steps their account will be active and can perform their banking transactions in a fast, easy and secure way.

The bank has enhanced its website and with its unique design, users can navigate easily and get information about products and services of the Bank. That is not all, potential corporate or bulk customers can submit their contact details and our dedicated staff will visit the company or any location the customer suits and assist in opening a bank account, facilitating loan applications, and much more. This personalized service ensures that the banking needs are met at the utmost convenience of customers. The Bank has recently won the “New Website of the Year” Award at Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.