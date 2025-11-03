MUSCAT: Reflecting its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and adopting leading corporate practices, the Ministry of Labour honored BankDhofar during the 4th Corporate Innovation and Change Management Forum. The recognition highlights the bank’s pioneering efforts in enhancing the work environment, empowering national talent, and adopting sustainable corporate change methodologies.

The forum showcased best administrative practices across government entities and private sector institutions, as well as outstanding research and studies contributed by both government and private participants. The Ministry of Labour also recognized leading organizations, research firms, and researchers for their success in implementing effective administrative practices and research that enhance corporate performance, shape the future of work, and accelerate institutional development.

Dr. Khalid bin Salim Al Hamdani, Head of Human Resources at BankDhofar, receiving the award on behalf of the bank. He expressed his pride in this recognition, emphasizing that BankDhofar places innovation and development at the core of its corporate strategy and remains committed to investing in human capital in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Dr. Al Hamdani stated, “This award reaffirms BankDhofar’s commitment to fostering a culture of positive change, embracing digital solutions, and developing leadership skills — all of which contribute to enhancing institutional performance and driving excellence in Oman’s banking sector.”

BankDhofar has launched several high-impact initiatives in institutional development and training, such as the Leadership Development Programme, designed to prepare a new generation of leaders capable of navigating rapid change and promoting innovation within the banking industry. The Ruwwad Programme, launched eight years ago, remains one of the bank’s flagship initiatives, supporting the development of recent graduates from diverse disciplines and equipping them with leadership, financial, communication, and digital skills to perform with high efficiency and professionalism.

The Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) has commended BankDhofar’s role as a digital innovator in human resource practices. The bank has also received numerous accolades from leading HR organizations, including the Digital Transformation in HR Management Award (private sector) and the Excellence in HR for People Development Award.

Through the intelligent integration of digital transformation and modern HR practices, BankDhofar continues to foster a flexible work environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and efficiency. The bank remains focused on empowering national talent through advanced strategies that align with future aspirations and promote institutional innovation.

The recognition of BankDhofar reflects its continued contribution to the economic and social development of the Sultanate of Oman, under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who places the Omani citizen at the heart of the nation’s renaissance and progress.