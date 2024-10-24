Muscat| BankDhofar, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MetLife, a trusted global financial services leader serving over 100 million customers worldwide, to offer a range of innovative insurance solutions that provide enhanced financial protection to its valued customers.

Under this collaboration, BankDhofar will introduce several insurance products from MetLife, including Critical Illness Care, Critical Illness Care Plus, Circles of Protection, and Salary Protect. These products are designed to offer customers peace of mind and financial security during life's unexpected challenges.

Critical Illness Care and Critical Illness Care Plus: These two insurance products provide financial support to cover the costs of treatment or loss of income if diagnosed with any of the covered critical illnesses. Critical Illness Care and Critical Illness Care Plus are tailored to ensure that BankDhofar customers and their families can focus on recovery and well-being, knowing that their financial needs are taken care of.

Circles of Protection: Circles of Protection is designed to offer comprehensive life insurance coverage with flexible options. This product provides peace of mind to our customers by securing their family's future in case of unforeseen circumstances. It ensures that loved ones are financially protected and can maintain their quality of life.

Salary Protect: BankDhofar's new Salary Products include insurance options that add an extra layer of security to our customers' financial well-being. These products aim to provide financial stability and support in times of need. Salary Protect ensures that individuals and their families are safeguarded from unexpected financial setbacks.

"At BankDhofar, we are committed to providing holistic financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our collaboration with MetLife reflects this commitment by offering comprehensive insurance products that enhance financial security and peace of mind. We designed products based on our diverse nationalities and customer needs," stated Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM - Cards & Bancassurance of BankDhofar.

“We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with BankDhofar partner in delivering value to customers across Oman. Together, we are committed to providing innovative insurance solutions that offer peace of mind and enhance the financial security of individuals and families. We look forward to supporting BankDhofar’s efforts to elevate the customer experience.” stated Raed Dawood, MetLife Oman Country Manager.

Applying for and managing these insurance plans is easy and convenient. BankDhofar's dedicated team of experts are available at the branch to assist customers at every step of the process.

The national wide branch network currently consists of 130 branches including conventional and Dhofar Islamic branches. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs)