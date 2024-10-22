Muscat – BankDhofar continues its strategic plan to expand its branch network in order to provide the best banking services and establish a close relationship with its customers. Therefore, the bank opened new branches in four different universities, namely Al Sharqiyah University, Nizwa University, Sohar University and Al Buraimi University.

These branches serve a large number of students and employees on campus, saving them time and effort in light of university life and its many demands, as BankDhofar offers special accounts for women and youth that provide comprehensive banking solutions, exclusive offers at many stores, and various digital services. A vertical purple card has also been designed exclusively for women.

The branch of Al Sharqiyah University in Ibra was opened under the patronage of Professor Fouad Shadid, President of Al Sharqiyah University, while the branch of Sohar University was opened under the patronage of Dr. Hamdan bin Suleiman Al Fazari, President of Sohar University. Hamdan bin Suleiman Al Fazari, President of Sohar University, while the opening of the branch of Nizwa University was sponsored by Professor Ahmed bin Khalfan Al Rawahi, President of Nizwa University, while the branch of Al Buraimi University was opened under the patronage of Yousef bin Abdul Rahim Al Farsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Buraimi University.

Al Sharqiyah University is one of the most important universities in the Sultanate of Oman, with about 8,000 students in 2024 enrolled in various majors such as Engineering, Applied Health Sciences, Business Administration and Literature, Humanitarian Sciences, Law and others. Sohar University is the first private university in the Sultanate of Oman and was established in September 2001. It includes five faculties: Business Administration, Computer and Information Technology, Education and Arts, Engineering, Language Studies, and Law.

Nizwa University received its first batch of students in October 2004, and the university includes 66 specializations at diploma, bachelor and master levels.

As for Al Buraimi University, it was established in 2010 and includes various academic programs at the diploma, higher diploma, bachelor and master levels.

Talib Mohammed Al Hajri, AGM Interior Branches at BankDhofar, said: “The opening of these branches is an important step in the bank's strategy to strengthen its branch network and equip them with various modern technologies in line with the international banking standards.” He explained that the bank will open more branches in different locations across Oman to meet the growing needs of its customers and to be closer to them.

“Through the expansion of its branch network; BankDhofar aims to support the government's initiatives in line with the Oman Vision 2040, which aims to provide citizens with high skills and competencies and provide them with job opportunities in private sector establishments," he added.

BankDhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of number of branches, with more than 130 branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to more than 360 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.

The bank has recently launched its 'Promise to Serve' campaign, a bold move that reaffirms the bank's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class customer service across Oman. This new initiative is designed to respect and value the customer's time. The bank promises to serve the customer within ten minutes once the customer uses the Que system at any of BankDhofar's 130 branches across Oman.

BankDhofar also allows customers to open and manage new savings accounts, pay bills, transfer money, and invest in a variety of financial products through its mobile banking application.