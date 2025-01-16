MUSCAT: BankDhofar is honored to announce its recognition as “Oman’s Best Trade Finance Provider 2025” by Global Finance, a prestigious accolade that underscores the Bank's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative, customer-focused digital trade finance solutions. This milestone reflects BankDhofar’s commitment to advancing the trade finance landscape in the Sultanate by continually enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

This esteemed award, conferred annually by Global Banking and Finance Review, a highly regarded UK-based publication, celebrates institutions that redefine industry excellence. The awards spotlight financial organizations that push boundaries, drive innovation, and shape the future of global banking and finance.

As Oman’s foremost provider of trade finance solutions, BankDhofar offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique requirements of its diverse client base. These include supply chain finance, open account trade solutions, standby Letters of Credit (LC), guarantees, and traditional trade instruments such as Letters of Credit and Documentary Collections. Additionally, the Bank provides customized trade facilities designed to address the specific needs of corporate clients, ensuring businesses can efficiently manage cash flows and secure working capital.

BankDhofar’s robust global network of top-tier correspondent banks supports its ability to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions. The Bank’s trade risk management team further strengthens its offerings by delivering expert insights and strategies to mitigate risks related to countries, counterparties, and exchange rates. This holistic approach enables Omani businesses to navigate the complexities of international trade with confidence.

Commenting on the accolade, Mallikarjuna Korisepati, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at BankDhofar, stated: "This recognition underscores our relentless focus on serving the needs of Oman’s financial and business communities. By leveraging our deep expertise in structuring financing solutions and providing innovative investment products, BankDhofar continues to empower companies and drive economic growth across the Sultanate."

Further solidifying its leadership, BankDhofar was recently named the "Best Bank for Corporates in Oman" by Euromoney and “Oman’s Best Trade Finance Bank” 2024 by Global Trade Review, a prominent UK-based publication and events company specializing in trade and export finance. This honor highlights BankDhofar’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking financial solutions that foster business success and support the Sultanate’s economic aspirations.

BankDhofar’s extensive portfolio includes lending and working capital solutions, import and export trade finance products, and transaction banking services that streamline operations through faster collections and automated reconciliation. By prioritizing innovation and customer-centricity, the Bank ensures its clients remain competitive in a dynamic business environment.

With a nationwide network comprising 131 branches and over 360 ATMs, CDMs, and FFMs, BankDhofar provides unparalleled service accessibility. Guided by its strategic vision and adherence to international best practices, the Bank continues to champion community development and contribute to Oman’s national economic growth.

BankDhofar’s recognition as a leader in trade finance not only celebrates its achievements but also reinforces its role as a trusted financial partner for businesses across Oman. With its forward-looking approach and dedication to excellence, BankDhofar is poised to continue shaping the future of trade finance in the region.