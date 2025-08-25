MUSCAT: Adding to its growing list of accolades for customer service excellence, BankDhofar has been named the “Best Customer-Centric Banking Brand – Oman, 2025” at the 13th Annual Global Brand Awards hosted by the UK-based Global Brands Magazine. The award reaffirms the bank’s dedication to placing customers at the heart of its operations and its ongoing efforts to redefine service standards in the Omani banking sector.

Global Brands Magazine, a leading UK-based publication, organises the annual awards to celebrate brands that demonstrate outstanding performance across various industries. The awards spotlight companies with a distinctive vision, exemplary service, innovative solutions, and customer-focused products. This year’s competition evaluated over 20,000 companies worldwide.

The honour adds to a growing list of customer-centric recognitions received by BankDhofar, underscoring its consistent efforts to exceed customer expectations through innovation, creativity, and a highly personalised approach. The bank has demonstrated this through its emphasis on digital banking, bespoke solutions for different customer segments, and a robust customer feedback system.

In recent months, BankDhofar has been the recipient of several notable awards. These include the "Best Bank in the MENA Region 2025" from Gazet International, which recognised the bank’s achievements in customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, and financial inclusion. The Qorus Reinvention Awards – MEA 2024 also honoured BankDhofar for its “Enterprise Voice of the Customer” programme, showcasing its dedication to integrating customer insights into its core operations. At the Verint EMEA Inspire Awards 2024, the bank received a silver award for its strategic use of AI and customer analytics to enhance service delivery.

BankDhofar also earned top recognition at the CX Live Show Awards for Best CX Transformation Project, Best Customer Journey Mapping, and Best Change Management in the banking sector.

BankDhofar’s success in customer service excellence can be attributed to several core strategies. The bank continually leverages technology to enhance the customer experience, improve safety, and offer convenience. Relationship banking remains central to its model, with tailored services and products offered to distinct customer groups, including youth, women, SMEs, and priority clients.

Accessibility is another key focus. The bank continues to expand its branch and ATM network to be closer to customers, with new branches designed to deliver superior service experiences. Furthermore, the bank prioritises customer engagement, actively seeking feedback and suggestions through its call center, email, social media, and website. It also operates a dedicated Customer Experience Center to address customer needs efficiently.

BankDhofar’s commitment to national development complements its service philosophy. By supporting community development and the growth of the national economy, the bank reinforces its role as a responsible and customer-oriented institution. Its SME customers benefit from tailored financial solutions, including exclusive credit cards, direct debit services, and value-added tools. Private banking clients enjoy bespoke concierge services and access to ARISE, an exclusive lifestyle and financial advisory offering.

Central to its service promise is the “Promise to Serve” campaign, launched last October. This initiative reflects the bank’s strong commitment to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Under this campaign, BankDhofar pledged to serve customers within ten minutes of taking a queue ticket at any of more than 140 branches across Oman. This bold promise highlights the bank’s understanding of the demands of modern life, where time is a precious commodity. By streamlining service delivery and minimising wait times, BankDhofar aims to ensure every customer enjoys a smooth, respectful, and rewarding banking experience.

Through these initiatives and recognitions, BankDhofar continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in customer-centric banking in Oman, setting a benchmark for excellence in service, innovation, and social responsibility.