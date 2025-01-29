Muscat - Small and Medium Enterprises is one of the important sectors in the Sultanate of Oman to bring a qualitative shift in the national economy and contribute to the gross domestic product, in line with Oman Vision 2040. These institutions are also one of the tributaries of employment in the private sector.

BankDhofar is one of the most important financial institutions in the Sultanate of Oman that continuously supports the various government trends and initiatives for the small and medium enterprises sector by providing many great benefits that contribute to the growth and expansion of these institutions.

Based on the importance of the role of these institutions, BankDhofar - the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branches network - announces the launch of new banking Account specialized in small and medium enterprises - “SME Pro”, to meet the unique needs of these institutions and providing exclusive benefits. With this new specialized account - “SME Pro”, owners of small and medium enterprises can obtain unique benefits and various services, provided that the average monthly balance is more than OMR 5,000.

The benefits of this account include waiver of Annual maintenance charge, one cheque book free every year, fee waiver in the first year for the credit card, obtaining a free debit card, exemption of transfer fees during the first local and international transfer and every third transfer thereafter; and free 6 WPS salary transfers in the 1st year.

BankDhofar recently launched new credit cards for SME owners to provide and enhance their financial needs, such as: MasterCard Gold, Visa Gold, MasterCard Platinum, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite, and MasterCard World, which enable them to manage their financial accounts with ease and convenience. These cards can be availed without providing any financials.

These credit cards offer a range of services such as global acceptance worldwide, plus exclusive rewards through the reward points program that can be redeemed through the mobile banking application or website, and free access to airport lounges in more than one country around the world.

BankDhofar also provides an ecosystem to support SMEs owners to meet their daily finance needs. The services offered hereunder are point-of-sale system via smart devices, which helps them to collect their cash dues and boost their sales; Retail internet banking to the SME segment which can be used for processing the wage protection system and managing their accounts; and Collecting and depositing checks remotely to facilitate the processing of collected checks, which gives entrepreneurs flexibility in their business operations.

Our customers can obtain more information about this new Account or open an account by visiting one of our 131 branches distributed all over the governorates in the Sultanate of Oman.