Revolutionizing Contactless Payment

Muscat: BankDhofar, Oman's leading financial institution, has announced the launch of Dhofar-Pay, a cutting-edge service that redefines contactless payments for the Sultanate. With Dhofar-Pay, customers can effortlessly tap and transact using their NFC-enabled Android phones, providing unparalleled convenience and security.

Dhofar-Pay allows users to securely add their existing Debit Card details to their Android phones. Once set up, the mobile phone becomes a digital card, enabling contactless payment transactions with a simple tap on POS terminals. This innovative solution eliminates the need to carry physical cards, offering a seamless payment experience for customers.

BankDhofar's pioneering digital banking solutions also meet customers' diverse needs and transform the way they interact with their financial resources, with a commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological developments.

On the other hand; BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking App boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making navigation a breeze. Whether customers are checking their account balance, transferring funds, or paying bills, it is crafted to assist them in managing their finances through a simple and straightforward process.

As per Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar; “We always work towards making banking easier and better for our customers and Dhofar-Pay is a perfect example of that. We are committed to use the latest technology to give the best banking experience possible for our customers. Our goal is to give easy and safe financial solutions that adapt to the evolving customer needs”

The Bank introduced a customer-centric Vertical Debit Cards, aiming to enhance the banking experience for valued customers. The portrait-oriented design aligns with how people use their cards, resembling smartphone orientation. The front displays customer details, issuer, and logos, while the back hides sensitive information for improved security and intuitive 'Tap and Pay.'

