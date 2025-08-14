Muscat - BankDhofar is reaffirming its commitment to providing exceptional value to its customers through its popular High Yield Savings Account, which offers customers one of the most competitive interest rates in the market—up to 4% per annum.

BankDhofar’s High Yield Savings Account continues to stand out in the Omani market by offering highly competitive interest rates and seamless banking convenience designed to meet the evolving financial needs of individuals across the Sultanate.

This account is available to both Omani nationals and expatriates residing in Oman. The account is ideal for individuals looking to maximise returns on their savings without restricting access to their funds. Interest is calculated on the daily end-of-day balance and credited to the account at the beginning of each month, making it suitable for both short- and long-term savings goals.

In addition to offering a high return on savings, the account functions as a fully operational account, allowing customers to carry out everyday banking transactions through BankDhofar’s mobile app, internet banking, and nationwide branch network. Customers also benefit from 24/7 access to their funds through ATMs and CDMs, and are provided with a debit card upon account opening. The account is compatible with BankDhofar’s mobile app, where customers can monitor balances, manage transactions, and control their debit card with ease.

Commenting on the product, Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati , Chief Retail Banking Officer of BankDhofar said, “At BankDhofar, we understand that our customers are looking for smarter ways to save and manage their money. The High Yield Savings Account is designed to meet these needs by combining flexibility with excellent returns. It allows customers to earn more without sacrificing the convenience of everyday banking. This account is a reflection of our long-term commitment to providing financial solutions that are practical, rewarding, and aligned with the lifestyle of today’s consumer.”

To open a High Yield Savings Account, Omani nationals are required to present their Civil ID, which may also serve as proof of address if the address on the card matches. Expatriates must provide a valid passport copy, resident ID, and proof of address such as a utility bill, lease agreement, employer letter, or bank statement. In addition, proof of permanent address may be requested, which can also be verified through documents like a passport, bank statement, or utility bill.

This account exemplifies BankDhofar’s dedication to providing robust and customer-centric financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the Omani community.