Muscat – Bank Dhofar has opened two branches in Sohar aimed at meeting the needs of both individuals and large corporations. The opening of a new branch at Sohar Port, located within the free zone, reflects the bank's commitment to enhancing customer relationships and providing banking services to all segments of the population.

Through the opening of these two branches, BankDhofar is extending its services to a wide range of customers, including large multinational firms, owners of small and medium-sized companies operating within the free zone. This move aligns with the Sultanate of Oman’s focus on attracting domestic and Foreign Direct Investments to drive economic progress and accelerate growth across sectors, especially the energy sector, industry, logistics, tourism, and others.

Bank Dhofar is committed to providing specialized banking solutions to all segments of society including women, children, minors, youth, affluent and ultrahigh networth group of customers.

In an effort to better meed the needs of Ultra high net worth clients, business owners, and their families, the bank has also recently introduced specialized Private banking services. These services include investment solutions managed by a team of highly qualified relationship managers, investment experts. The bank has also entered in to partnerships across global fund houses to provide access to investments, including mutual funds, bonds, and stocks .Through Private Bank, its ensures that clients legacy goes beyond just financial success .

BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking app offers a wide range of features that allow customers to manage their accounts, make payments, and stay updated on their financial activities with ease. Whether traveling abroad, working at a summer internship, or enjoying the picturesque Salalah or Jabal Al Akhdhar, BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking app ensures that your financial needs are always within reach.

With the opening of these two branches, the number of branches of Bank Dhofar and Dhofar Islamic Bank reaches approximately 126 branches distributed in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to 360 ATMs and cash deposit machines that operate around the clock.

Bank Dhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of the number of branches, and the first bank in Oman and the Middle East to implement cash recycling technology.