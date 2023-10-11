Muscat — BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in Oman, is pleased to announce the official inauguration of its branch at Knowledge Oasis, Muscat. The milestone event took place on October 10, 2023, with the esteemed presence of His Excellency Shaikh Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, Head of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other senior officials of BankDhofar.

BankDhofar has witnessed a rapid expansion of its branch network recently, and the new bank branches are located in strategic locations in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, including major cities and even rural areas. This expansion has helped BankDhofar reach a wider range of customers and provide them with the banking services they need.

Mr. Faisal Hamed Al Wahaibi, Chief Government Banking & Investment Banking Officer of BankDhofar, expressed his gratitude on this momentous occasion: "The opening of more than 100 branches is an evidence to our commitment to the Sultanate of Oman's economic growth. BankDhofar remains steadfast in its mission to support and empower the business community in Oman, particularly SMEs. This new branch is another step toward fostering financial growth, innovation, and prosperity in the Sultanate."

Located strategically at Knowledge Oasis, Muscat, this new branch serves as a financial center for the business community in the area, which comprises over 200 companies. The primary objective of this branch is to cater to the personal needs of the companies and their workforce by providing tailored financial solutions and expert guidance.

BankDhofar looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence, supporting businesses, and serving the financial needs of the community and has ambitious plans to open branches across the Sultanate to be closer to customers. The bank continues to invest in technology and training its customer facing workforce to offer accessible and personalized banking services.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.