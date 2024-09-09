Muscat: Reinforcing its efforts to be closer to its customers, BankDhofar recently celebrated the official opening of a new branch in Al Ghashab – Al Rustaq within Al Batinah South Governorate. The strategic opening, marking the addition of the 128th branch to BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic expansive network across the Sultanate of Oman. The branch's official inauguration was held under the patronage of Sheikh/ Humaid bin Salim Al Tabaai - Deputy Wali of Al Rustaq and attended by key members of the executive management team, and notable community figures.



Talib Mohamed Al Hajri, AGM-Interior Branches at BankDhofar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to expand our presence in Al Batinah South Governorate. The inauguration of our 128 branch in Al Ghashab aligns with our strategy to bring our services closer to customers, inviting them to explore the offerings at the new branch. As part of our ongoing commitment, we anticipate further branch openings across various governorates, exemplifying our dedication to providing an exceptional banking experience."



The inauguration of Al Ghashab branch marks a milestone in BankDhofar's expansion initiative, with several new branches planned for unveiling in the upcoming months. The bank's expansion aims to cater to customers across the Sultanate, in addition to the comprehensive services provided by its existing 128 branches. Situated conveniently for accessibility, Al Ghashab branch offers an extensive array of banking services, meticulously designed to ensure convenience and customer satisfaction.



BankDhofar customers may access financial services through its branches network across the Sultanate of Oman, including account management, deposits, loans, foreign exchange, trade finance, investment solutions, and more. In addition to a wide network of 360 ATMs, CDMs & FFM around the Sultanate that work round-the-clock with high efficiency. For added customer convenience, the Bank offers smart banking at the fingertips through its mobile banking App. Customers may conduct a wide range of instant mobile banking services. The services include instant transfer 24/7 to any local bank account, cardless cash, and instant international money transfer service with Western Union, among other services.



BankDhofar is one of the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman and is renowned for its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth.



With a wide range of products and services catering to individuals, corporates, and businesses, BankDhofar strives to deliver banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. The bank's dedication to excellence and its strong values have established it as a trusted partner for financial success in Oman.



To learn more check out BankDhofar pages on social media; Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar), or visit the official website www.BankDhofar.com or contact the call centre 24/7 on (+968) 24791111 for inquiries.