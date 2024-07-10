​​​​​​​Up to 1.87% as value back as a reward on spends

Muscat: BankDhofar is pleased to share the credit cards rewards program that enhances the customers’ travel experience. The Bank’s credit cards are crafted to meet diverse customer needs, providing a seamless blend of convenience, security, and exclusive perks.

Whatever the need, you will find a BankDhofar Credit Card that perfectly fits the lifestyle and even earn you rewards post each purchase. Customers can choose the ultra-premium Visa Infinite and World MasterCard; the exclusivity of Platinum MasterCard; the special benefits of Visa Gold and Gold MasterCard; the utility of Visa Classic and Standard MasterCard – or simply opt for the functionality of the E-Com MasterCard credit card for online shopping.

BankDhofar credit cards offers tiered benefits based on the card type such as; travel rewards, where customers can earn points for every purchase and redeem for travel, hotel stays or exclusive experiences. Lounge access, with complimentary access to airport lounges worldwide. Global acceptance, as the cards are recognized and accepted worldwide and up to 47 days interest-free credit period. Cash advance facility at millions of ATMs worldwide. Seamless and secure internet shopping via secure OTP authentication.

BankDhofar’s credit cards are perfect for any trip. With 24/7 concierge service, purchase protection, and special deals on dining and shopping, the Credit Cards make travel simple and luxurious.

The Rewards points program provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through BankDhofar’s mobile app or website. With a diverse range of redemption options and an ever-expanding catalog of high-quality products and experiences, customers enjoy endless opportunities to indulge, explore, and save. These points can then be redeemed, allowing customers to choose from more than 900 airlines and destinations worldwide. They also have the choice of over 700,000 hotels across the globe to use the points.

More information is available on (www.bankdhofarrewards.com) as well as BankDhofar’s official website (www.BankDhofar.com). Customers can also learn more about the bank’s exclusive products and services via social media channels: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar). Non-customers, may apply for a BankDhofar Credit Card seamless either by visiting the nearest 124 strong branch network or by simply calling 24791111.