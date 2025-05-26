Amman, Jordan – Bank of Jordan has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Jordan Volleyball Federation, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and youth development. This collaboration aims to support the federation’s initiatives, contribute to the growth of national sports, and empower the next generation of Jordanian athletes.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Saleh Hammad, CEO of Bank of Jordan, and Mr. Jihad Qteishat, Advisor to the President of the Federation. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Her Highness Princess Ayah bint Faisal, President of the Jordan Volleyball Federation.

This partnership reflects Bank of Jordan’s broader strategy to promote sustainable community development and deepen its impact at the social, economic, and cultural levels. As a leading national institution, the bank continues to demonstrate its role as a responsible corporate citizen by supporting initiatives that drive long-term, meaningful change.

The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for Jordanian volleyball, a sport experiencing impressive growth and rising public interest. Through this partnership, Bank of Jordan reaffirms its role in supporting local sports and nurturing young talent by creating more opportunities for achievement, innovation, and excellence.

Through this partnership, Bank of Jordan strengthens its commitment to national development and contributes to initiatives that celebrate Jordanian identity, while elevating sports on both the local and regional levels.