Muscat: Bank Nizwa – the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman – reaffirms its strategic commitment to supporting the nation’s long-term development. The bank underscores its steadfast dedication to advancing the ongoing renaissance and promoting sustainable development. Bank Nizwa continues to play a pivotal role as an active partner in driving the Omani economy through Sharia-compliant financing initiatives and innovative solutions that contribute to the prosperity of the nation and the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: “At Bank Nizwa, we believe our role goes beyond providing banking services, to becoming an active contributor to shaping Oman’s economic future. We are committed to creating sustainable impact by supporting financial stability, promoting responsible investment, and strengthening Islamic banking as a key pillar of long-term national development. As Islamic banking has become an integral part of Oman’s economic landscape and one of its important growth drivers, Bank Nizwa continues to play a proactive and pioneering role in advancing the sector, while acting as an effective financial intermediary in supporting and financing vital economic sectors through a comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant banking and investment solutions, contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

As a central pillar of the nation’s banking landscape, Bank Nizwa continues to demonstrate strong financial performance while underpinning economic growth. Its financing portfolio grew from OMR 1.5 billion in September 2024 to OMR 1.64 billion by September 2025, reflecting rising economic activity and customer confidence. Total assets reached OMR 1.96 billion during the same period, while net profit rose to OMR 14.8 million, highlighting continued operational strength. In recognition of its solid capital position, resilient asset quality, and disciplined operations, Moody’s upgraded the bank to investment grade (Baa3) earlier this year.

Bank Nizwa continues to strengthen its presence in the Omani economic landscape by adopting strategic initiatives that enhance financial inclusion, support promising sectors, and empower youth and entrepreneurs. The bank also places increasing emphasis on digital innovation by developing financial services and solutions that meet customer needs and improve banking efficiency. This approach reflects Bank Nizwa’s ongoing commitment to its national and economic responsibilities, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which aim to build a diversified and sustainable economy that supports societal prosperity and growth.

As Oman moves confidently towards a future marked by resilience and sustainable prosperity, Bank Nizwa stands at the forefront of national progress, driving financial innovation, empowering communities, and fostering long-term economic growth. Guided by its vision and values, the bank remains a catalyst for shared prosperity and a trusted partner in building a thriving and dynamic future for the nation.