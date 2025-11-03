Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to championing women’s empowerment and inclusive economic growth, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, sponsored the delegation of Omani women entrepreneurs during their visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The bank’s participation in this strategic initiative reflects its leading position as a key supporter of the Islamic finance sector and its efforts to enhance the Sultanate’s standing in global entrepreneurship.

This visit, initiated and organized by Funoon Hospitality and Tourism Group and held under the patronage of Dr. Siham Al Harthy, OCCI Board Member, underscored the group’s commitment to the economic empowerment of women, the enhancement of their role in the business and tourism sectors, and the representation of the Sultanate of Oman in international forums.

The delegation included 15 Omani women entrepreneurs representing a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism, banking and finance, fashion and perfumery, food and hospitality, and real estate development. Through a series of forums, meetings, and networking sessions, the participants explored trade and investment opportunities, established partnerships with their Uzbek counterparts, and showcased the excellence of Omani entrepreneurship and its growing presence on the international stage.

Representing Bank Nizwa in the delegation were Ms. Iman Al Toubi, Senior Manager – Global Trade Services at Bank Nizwa, and Ms. Farhat Al Harasi, Branch Manager of the Qurum Branch at Bank Nizwa. The visit included a series of presentations during which they shared valuable perspectives on the ongoing role of Islamic finance in empowering entrepreneurs and enhancing sustainable economic growth across the nation.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, stated: “The entrepreneurial sector in the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing rapid growth, reflecting the spirit of innovation and ambition that characterizes Omani women. Women entrepreneurs have demonstrated their ability to create successful models that combine creativity and flexibility, contributing to sustainable economic development. At Bank Nizwa, we are proud to be part of this inspiring journey by supporting the delegation of women entrepreneurs to the Republic of Uzbekistan, in an initiative that reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role in building a prosperous economy for future generations.”

As a steadfast advocate for inclusion and equal opportunity, Bank Nizwa’s sponsorship of this initiative highlights its commitment to empowering women in business and strengthening the local SME sector – a vital pillar of national economic growth. By supporting women-led SMEs, the bank actively contributes to the Sultanate’s broader economic diversification agenda, a cornerstone of the nation’s sustainable development strategy.

This milestone initiative represents a significant stride in Bank Nizwa’s journey to champion women’s leadership, drive entrepreneurial innovation, and deepen Oman’s economic diplomacy, bridging nations and building pathways to a more prosperous, equitable future.