Muscat: Reaffirming its resolute dedication to nurturing high-caliber talent and cultivating deep-rooted capabilities within the Islamic banking sector, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has officially launched the second cohort of the NANMU Program – its exclusive Islamic finance program. This program is part of Bank Nizwa’s firm and forward-looking strategic approach to developing human capital.

The program was developed in collaboration with leading international institutions, including the Islamic International Rating Agency, the International Islamic Financial Market, and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions. It was officially launched in the presence of Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, and Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, Chief Human Resources Officer, along with representatives from the partner institutions awarding the professional certifications.

Commenting on the program, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati stated, "True institutional progress is measured not just by profitability, but by how deeply an organization invests in the aspirations of its people. Empowering individuals through knowledge, purpose-driven training is essential to future-proofing organizations and cultivating resilient, values-driven leadership. At Bank Nizwa, our sustained investment in educational initiatives such as NANMU is not merely about organizational growth; it is about unlocking the potential of every individual, advancing their personal and professional ambitions, and contributing to broader socio-economic development. This ethos resonates with Oman’s national priorities of capacity-building and inclusive talent development, while also strengthening the intellectual capital base that drives innovation across the Islamic finance sector.”

Building on the success and momentum of its inaugural edition, this year’s NANMU program welcomes 25 participants embarking on an immersive learning journey designed to equip them with both foundational and advanced expertise in Islamic finance. The comprehensive curriculum spans key thematic areas, including the fundamentals of Islamic banking, Sharia governance and compliance, in-depth product and service frameworks, and critical analyses of industry trends, shifting market dynamics, and evolving regulatory landscapes. Uniquely structured to blend global perspectives with local insights, the program is facilitated by a distinguished panel of international trainers with proven expertise in Islamic finance.

Through such educational programs, Bank Nizwa continues to reinforce its position as a pioneer in knowledge-led transformation, thereby empowering its people, enriching the industry, and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s growing prominence in Sharia-compliant finance.