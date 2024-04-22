Muscat: Reaffirming its dedication to corporate citizenship, and its commitment to community welfare, Bank Nizwa, the most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has pledged OMR 100,000 as aid for the families impacted by the recent adverse weather conditions.

This philanthropic gesture comes in response to the national call for support, and comes as a fundamental component of the bank’s corporate social responsibility framework that reflects its ongoing dedication to the welfare of the community. The funds will be disbursed through the Omani Charitable Works Authority, a reputed organization renowned for its impactful welfare initiatives dedicated to uplifting communities in need.

Bank Nizwa’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Khalid Abdullah Ali Al Khalili, emphasized, “This initiative underscores the deep-rooted Islamic values and principles that guide our actions at Bank Nizwa. Just as in principle where if one part of the body suffers, the rest of the body responds with vigilance and care, our commitment to supporting the affected families reflects the essence and identity of our institution. We firmly believe that addressing the challenges posed by climate extremes is a collective duty shared by all sectors - public, private, and charitable organizations alike. In these trying times, our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent climatic conditions in the Sultanate. We stand in solidarity with the community, hoping that our contribution will help alleviate their burdens and restore a sense of normalcy."

Bank Nizwa's philanthropic initiatives are integral to its corporate social responsibility framework, aligning seamlessly with its sustainability agenda. As an ardent proponent of social progress, the bank endeavours to deepen its community partnerships through its CSR efforts, thereby contributing to the socio-economic advancement of the nation.

As the leading Islamic bank in the country, Bank Nizwa goes beyond its role as a financial entity, demonstrating a resolute commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves. By extending meaningful support, the bank aims to foster an environment where the people of Oman can thrive. Additionally, Bank Nizwa encourages fellow organizations and customers to join in extending support and compassion to those grappling with the aftermath of adverse weather conditions.