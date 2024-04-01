Muscat: Cementing its position as preferred banking partner across all customer segments, Bank Nizwa was recently honoured with the title of ‘Best Bank for Islamic Wealth Management Solutions in Oman 2024’ at the Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards (CIFA). Held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the prestigious awards ceremony convened an illustrious gathering of industry luminaries, decision-makers and top executives from the Islamic finance realm across the region. Accepting the accolade on behalf of the bank were Mr. Mohamed AlGhassani, Deputy General Manager Retail Banking, and Mr. Faisal Adawi, Head of Wealth Management and Sales.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards (CIFA) serve as a beacon of recognition for the innovation, dedication, and excellence demonstrated by Islamic finance institutions and premier funds worldwide. Focused on celebrating the performance of Islamic and ethical funds, Assets, and Wealth Management, CIFA aims to commend the concerted efforts of fund managers in achieving sustainable growth, ethical investment practices, and unwavering compliance with Sharia principles.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Mohamed AlGhassani said, “To receive recognition on such a prestigious international platform for excellence in Sharia-compliant Wealth Management is a profound honour. This award underscores Bank Nizwa’s resolute commitment to our discerning customers in providing them with tailored services that facilitate effective management of their wealth portfolios. We remain dedicated to redefining Islamic finance by blending tradition with innovation in our offerings, to ensure our clients receive best-in-class wealth management services that align with their values and beliefs.”

Bank Nizwa's fully Sharia-compliant Wealth Management services encompass a suite of exclusive benefits tailored to elevate the banking experience for privileged customers. The bank places paramount importance on delivering exceptional value and personalized experiences, epitomized by round-the-clock access to personal relationship managers. This comprehensive service extends to day-to-day banking operations through robust digital channels and the provision of Mastercard Platinum Debit and Credit Cards, granting VIP lounge access at select airports. Additionally, customers gain access to Mudaraba Investment options and Wakala Investment advisory services, enabling them to seize financial opportunities as they arise.

Furthermore, Bank Nizwa's Wealth Management Customers enjoy a plethora of premium services, exclusive products, enhanced benefits, and special privileges and offers on leading brands. With a commitment to nurturing enduring relationships with customers, the bank guarantees an exceptional experience in every interaction.

The receipt of this prestigious accolade underscores Bank Nizwa's dedication to offering a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions rooted in the principles of Islamic finance. Through its Wealth Management offering, the bank not only endeavours to cater to the evolving needs of elite customers, but also provides them with the opportunity to manage their financial portfolios in a manner that resonates with their beliefs and preferences.