Muscat: In celebration of Omani Women’s Day, Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate of Oman’s pioneering Islamic bank, announced a limited-time credit card promotion especially designed to honour the indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements of Omani Women. As part of this campaign, Bank Nizwa is exclusively offering Omani women eco-friendly credit cards with complimentary annual subscription. This move underscores the bank’s commitment to empowering its women customers with financial freedom and convenient Sharia-compliant banking solutions.

Annually marked on October 17, Omani Women’s Day commemorates the incredible contribution of women to the flourishment of the country. Honouring the pivotal role women play in the society and workforce, Bank Nizwa’s credit card offer will run through the month of October and will provide women with a secure financial tool that will help them treat themselves, manage expenses and fulfil their financial aspirations.

Apart from having the subscription fee waived off for the first year, Bank Nizwa’s Omani Women’s Day credit card promotion brings an array of exclusive privileges and rewards tailor-made especially for women. The attractive offers include substantial discounts at partner merchants spanning lifestyle, fashion, wellness and travel categories, and the premium credit card segments also provide free Takaful insurance and airport lounge access. Availing the offer will allow customers to experience the vast benefits of Bank Nizwa’s credit cards at no additional charge.

Reflecting on the latest offering from the bank, Suhaila Al Ismaili, Head of the Card Products Division, Bank Nizwa, commented, “At Bank Nizwa, we believe that women are the pillars of Omani society, and we continually strive to design financial products and services that align with the needs of Omani women, empowering them financially and enhancing their ability to thrive personally and professionally. On this significant occasion, we are offering credit card offers to our women customers, recognizing the great achievements and valuable contributions made by Omani women in the journey of progress. Through this pioneering campaign, we hope to provide Omani women with banking solutions that help them achieve their financial goals.”

Keeping with its keen sustainability endeavors, Bank Nizwa offers the widest range of eco-friendly Sharia-compliant credit cards, made from renewable resources that take lesser energy to produce and in turn lower the total carbon footprint. These bio-degradable offerings are a testament to the bank’s steadfast efforts to develop ethical products and services that not just benefit its customers but also the environment.

All of Bank Nizwa’s credit cards are globally accepted and are equipped with the convenience of MasterCard’s global services. Credit card holders can also apply for supplementary cards for their families and avail easy ATM cash withdrawals, 24-hour customer service call access and Bank Nizwa’s wide range of exclusive partner offers and discounts. The bank’s Classic and Standard Credit Cards make all of the above benefits accessible to the masses, while their Gold Credit Card additionally offers Takaful Travel Insurance to card holders. The Titanium Credit Card takes it up a notch with free access to Mastercard Premium Lounges through the Mastercard Travel Pass app. The bank’s Platinum Credit Card allows customers to avail Free Access to 1,000 Airport Lounges through the Mastercard Travel Pass app and premium experiences and opportunities. And the most premium offering from the bank, the World Credit Card offers travel inconvenience cover, travel medical coverage and travel coverage letter over and above the host of benefits available on other credit card segments.

Bank Nizwa remains dedicated to being the bank of choice to Omani women, strategically developing products and services that align with their evolving needs and financial aspirations. Omani women customers can visit the nearest Bank Nizwa branch to apply for their brand new eco-friendly credit card. Customers can also avail the offer through the Bank Nizwa mobile application and website.