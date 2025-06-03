Muscat: Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of excellence, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, secured two prestigious accolades at the 10th Edition of the New Age Banking Summit – ‘Best Islamic Digital Bank in Oman’ and ‘Best Bank – Mid-size Banks Category’. The distinguished event, themed ‘Banking Beyond Boundaries: Redefining Innovation and Sustainability,’ was held under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed Al Musalmi, Governor, Central Bank of Oman. Drawing an elite assembly of senior banking executives, industry experts, influential policymakers, and fintech specialists, the summit provided an exclusive platform characterized by high-caliber discussions and premium networking opportunities. The awards were received by Mr. Mujahid Al Zadjali, GM - IT at Bank Nizwa on behalf of the bank.

Mr. Mujahid Al Zadjali, engaged in an insightful panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Banking: Navigating Disruption, Sustainability & Customer-Centric Innovation’ that explored strategic avenues around fintech integration, digital transformation, open banking frameworks, advanced payment solutions enabling real-time, cross-border, multi-currency transactions, and the deployment of advanced technologies such as blockchain and AI.

Highlighting the significance of the bank's participation and achievements, Mr. Mujahid Al Zadjali, remarked, “Consistent participation in esteemed thought leadership forums such as the New Age Banking Summit reflects Bank Nizwa’s enduring commitment to shaping the future of banking through purposeful dialogue and forward-looking insight. By contributing to high-level panel discussions, the bank continues to play a vital role in driving conversations that matter—those that define progress, resilience, and a future-ready financial ecosystem in Oman. The prestigious awards, meanwhile, serve as a powerful affirmation of our strategic clarity and the trust and credibility we have built over the years.”

As the largest conference of its kind for the banking and non-banking financial sector in Oman, the event brought together technology companies—underscoring its significance, influence, and scale. Within this dynamic setting, Bank Nizwa underscored its strategic commitment to harnessing innovation as a catalyst for elevating customer experience and operational efficiency. The bank advocates for aligning technological advancements with sustainable and customer-centric banking practices, viewing digital transformation as integral to its strategic growth. Moreover, the bank stressed the importance of collaborative ecosystems, advocating closer partnerships among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers.

The recognition received at the New Age Banking Summit further cements Bank Nizwa’s status as a leading force within Oman’s Islamic banking sector. These awards not only underscore the bank’s strategic prowess and agility but also reinforce its dedication to driving meaningful innovation and fostering a resilient, sustainable financial landscape in the Sultanate.