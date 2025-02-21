BAMX operates through five core companies – each specialising in a key aspect of real estate development

Dubai, UAE: BAMX Properties – a forward-thinking real estate developer renowned internationally for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and luxury – has announced its official launch in the UAE. The company held a special launch event last night at the 5-star H Hotel in Dubai.

With a legacy spanning three decades, BAMX brings its expertise to Dubai after successfully developing over 10 million square metres of residential, commercial, healthcare, and urban developments internationally, promising to help shape the city's skyline with timeless elegance and sustainable innovation.

The company's relocation to Dubai marks a significant step in its global growth strategy, aiming to set new standards, form new partnerships, and leave a lasting impact on the region’s real estate landscape.

"This is the beginning of something extraordinary," said Mehdi Kavoosi, Chairman of BAMX. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Dubai, a city synonymous with innovation and luxury. With the Emirate’s real estate market experiencing an upward trajectory, we remain steadfast in our resolve to capitalise on the opportunities ahead, anticipating continued growth in the coming years. We look forward to bringing a new era of superior living to Dubai."

BAMX Properties operates through five companies, each specialising in a key aspect of real estate development.

They are:

BAMX Development: Expertise in construction and design, bringing visionary projects to life.

BAMX Investment: Focused on long-term value creation and strategic financial growth.

BAMX Eskan: Project management with efficiency and precision, ensuring flawless execution.

BAMX Belmore: World-class interior design combining elegance and practicality.

BAMX Real Estate: Curating transformative, exclusive living spaces.

Every BAMX development is crafted with meticulous diligence, incorporating premium materials, innovative architecture, Italian interior styling and world-class craftsmanship. The company’s dedication to impeccable design positions it among the most trusted names in the global real estate landscape.